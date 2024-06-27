Former South Wagga-Tolland Dons to come together to relive glory days

FORMER South Wagga-Tolland Dons players and supporters will come together for a reunion this weekend.
What initially started out as a reunion of the 1983 and 1994 premiership teams has quickly developed in a get-together for all former players and supporters of the Dons.
South Wagga-Tolland was formed in the 1970s before the senior club folded in 1997.
Organisers are calling all former players, supporters and their family to take part in the reunion this weekend.
The weekend will get underway with a meet and greet at the back bar at The Rules Club at 5pm on Friday.
The main part of the reunion will be held on Saturday evening from 5pm at the bowler's lounge at The Rules Club but many are meeting at 11am and will go to Maher Oval to watch the Riverina League game between Turvey Park and Coolamon.
South Wagga-Tolland 1994 premiership coach Brian 'Pencil' Robinson has called upon any former Dons to come along to any part of the weekend's festivities.
"I reckon there's going to be a few there," Robinson said.
"It's for any players or their family from the Dons.
"It started out as putting 1983 and 1994 premiership reunions together but it's turned into a full club Donnies reunion."
There is no cost with attendees able to buy their own dinner.
Among those returning for the reunion is 1983 premiership coach Ian McKenzie. It was the club's finest year, 1983, winning first grade, second grade and the under 19s premierships.
The Dons also won Farrer League division one first grade premierships in 1988, 1990 and 1994.
They also won second grade premierships in 1989 and 1990.
