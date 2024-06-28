Remembering Wagga and the Riverina in years past | History

Tim Fischer quit as deputy prime minister and National Party leader because he believed the job, particularly the heavy burden of travel as Trade Minister, was hurting his family and could kill him.
Wagga City Council has voted to use funds from sale of its gas business, $25 million on reducing debt and $15 million on future projects with $10 million retained as a reserve.
Wagga City Council will investigate ways including to seek support from the Federal government to finance an upgrade of Marshall's Creek bridge on busy Hammond Avenue.
Three well known Wagga accountants are retiring at the end of the financial year, John Huthwaite from Bush and Campbell, Tony Easdown from A J Easdown and Partners and John Ashton from Ashton, Slattery and Byrnes.
Wagga's deputy mayor, Dennis Blackett hit back at what he said were false claims the city council was colluding with the Greater Murray Health Service to move aged care services from the Forrest Centre.
The fifth Operation Wagga Warmth, an appeal for goods and clothing to assist local families during the cold weeks to come is on this weekend.
Outgoing President, Alan Larcombe handed over to incoming president Kevin Watts at the Wollundry Rotary changeover dinner.
Jock Hartwig who established Hartwigs Trucks in Edward Street in 1979 has retired after almost 40 years in the industry.
Well known, former Wagga policeman, devoted family man and outstanding local sportsman, Tim Smith died suddenly at his Wagga home, aged 56.
Teacher/librarian Pauline Mead is retiring after a career spanning 36 years, including 28 years as the librarian at Mt Austin High School.
Wagga Rotary President, John Goldsworthy presented former president, Gordon Saggers with a Paul Harris Fellowship at the club's changeover dinner.
Well known Wagga woman, Annie McMullen, mother of Wagga financial advisor, Neil McMullen and former rugby union international Ken McMullen died peacefully in her sleep just four days after celebrating her 90th birthday.
A ninety-year tradition came to an end with third generation butcher, Peter Baumer closing Baumer's Butchery in Ceduna Street because of the prohibitive cost of upgrading the shop due to new health regulations.
Graham Burmeister, Renee Graham and Zena O'Grady are pictured attending a "Robert Burns" night hosted by the Riverine Club.
Daily Advertiser classifieds manager, Garry Hale retires this week after 21 years with the company.
Extra police are patrolling the streets of central Wagga at night with the city's new liquor accord coming into force this week.
A new council for the Riverina College of Advanced Education has been appointed and will meet on 12th July when a chairman and deputy chairman will be appointed.
Wagga City Council has let contracts totalling almost $400,000 as the beginning of its abattoir expansion project.
Mr Bruce Grimmond president of South Wagga Lions Club handed over a cardiac monitoring machine, valued at $2000 to Wagga Base Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr R Fleming.
The Miss Wagga Quest was launched with a cocktail party at the home of Mr and Mrs Peter Duff addressed by president of the Community Advancement Fund, Mr Michael Knight. The first entrant is Rodna Siebels a teacher at Kooringal Public School.
Funds from this year's Wagga's Red Shield Appeal will go toward the cost of constructing a new social welfare complex near Wagga Base Hospital.
60 riders from the Wagga Motorcycle Club participated in a picnic ride followed by a barbecue lunch and several racing events at their track at Millwood.
Wagga Women's Bowling Club held its trophy presentation day with major trophy winners, Mrs Ivy Thompson, Mrs Elsie Harris and Mrs Marjorie Campbell.
The death occurred this week of Mr James Parkes Harmon, aged 77 years, who was one of Wagga's best-known business and sporting identities.
Wagga's second set of pedestrian traffic lights were turned on in front of St Maria Goretti School in Bourke Street.
Agriculture teacher, John Gifford spent time at the school's farm with Wagga High School, first year students and their parents who are considering an agriculture elective subject next year.
The Wagga branch of the CWA held an international day with Germany as a theme which included a competition judged by Mrs O Sievert for the best German doll.
Miss Gayle Greenway is pictured with her father, Barney Greenway celebrating her 21st birthday at the Koala Motor Inn in Oxford Square, Sydney.
A large crowd attended the 44th annual changeover of the Wagga Rotary Club which saw immediate past president, Ken White handing over to incoming president, Mr Herb Smith.
Wagga Base Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Mr H Rex said that the current influenza epidemic sweeping the Riverina has not caused any undue problems at Wagga Base and Calvary Hospitals.
A total of 250 entries have been received for the 1974 City of Wagga tennis championships at Tennyson Park courts this weekend.
380 people attended the Police Ball held in the Leagues Club Auditorium.
