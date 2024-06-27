'We need to win, simple as that': Swans entering derby with clear objective

Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is expecting the Swans to respond strongly this weekend in their MIA derby clash against Leeton-Whitton.
The Swans have now dropped a game behind fifth-placed Turvey Park and another loss to the Crows on Saturday would put a further dent in the finals hopes of last years grand finalists.
Griffith is coming off back-to-back losses to Collingullie-Wagga and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Dreyer said there was a clear objective heading into their derby clash with the Swans.
"I think we've let ourselves down the last two weeks against second and third," Dreyer said.
"They just really outplayed us and we were a bit off the mark to be fair.
"No excuses we've just got to knuckle down this week and we need to win, simple as that."
The Swans were hit with the late omissions of captain Jack Rowston and Henry Delves leading into their clash against the Goannas.
Dreyer was confident that Delves would overcome a bit of a back niggle, however he was on the fence if Rowston would overcome a hamstring complaint.
"I'm quietly confident Henry will play, but I'm not sure about Jack," he said.
"We'll probably do the same this week and see if he trains on Thursday, then do a bit of a fitness test on Friday."
The Swans will be without the services of Sam Foley for at least another month after the defender tore his hamstring in his return game against the Demons.
Mid-season recruit Tom Trevaskis is also unlikely to be available for selection anytime soon as he battles illness.
It was a poor showing from the Swans against the Goannas and Dreyer said the most disappointing aspect was the fact they had matched MCUE in a few important areas statistically.
"I think we had the same amount of inside 50's and we had 10 more tackles," he said.
"We had 10 or 15 more hit-out's as you'd expect so we got the footy, but we obviously wasted it.
"Our work rate off the ball wasn't strong enough, we were outplayed and they took advantage.
"We didn't work hard enough and that's the guts of the whole thing."
Dreyer revealed they trained on Sunday morning following the loss to the Goannas and he said he was happy with the conversations had regarding the defeat.
"We had a bit of a chat and there was some good input," he said.
"They are well aware of what's required, now it's putting it in place.
"You can talk all you want, but then you've got to get the results and that's what we're after."
