'It's a great place to play': Loyal Goanna notches up a huge milestone

One of Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' most loyal servants will notch up a huge milestone this weekend as Harry Collins runs out for his 200th first grade game against Collingullie-Wagga.
Since making the step up to first grade in 2008 as a fifteen-year-old, Collins hasn't looked back and he has put together quite an impressive resume which includes three senior best and fairest's at the Goannas.
Collins will make his 200th senior appearance for the Goannas against the Demons on Saturday and he revealed it was a milestone he was honoured to be notching up.
"I'm incredibly proud to whack on the jumper 200 times for Mango," Collins said.
"It feels like forever ago I started but just to see the development over the years, it's never faltered and the club continues to be strong.
"It's a great place to play."
It's been a different sort of year for the Goannas as they've taken in a much younger senior squad into the 2024 Riverina League season.
Collins revealed it's been quite enjoyable having such a young side and he noted that it's been the younger players driving the standard this season.
"It's been fantastic," he said.
"The energy the young boys bring to the table, they're driving the standard and it's become a self-motivating machine.
"The boys just continue to build energy and put in great input, it's been one of the most enjoyable years I've had at Mango."
As one of the more experienced players in the side, Collins has taken on an assistant coaching role this season alongside Nelson Foley.
Collins said it's been a role that he's thoroughly enjoyed taking on this season.
"I've loved that," he said.
"Nelse is an unreal player and a great coach, he has a real way with the team.
"I'm just happy to be there to support him and give him help where he needs.
"I think we have a pretty good thing going on."
The Goannas had their colours lowered when they went up against the Demons in round two, however Collins was confident MCUE would put up a better account of themselves in their rematch on Saturday.
"I think with a young team you're bound to wear a few low games, but also ride the highs," he said.
"I think we're in a great spot to give it a real shake this weekend and I can't be prouder of the effort the boys have put in up to this week.
"We're pretty keen to show how much we've improved on Saturday."
Collins has enjoyed a strong season on an individual level and has spent time playing down back, through the midfield and lately up forward for the Goannas.
He explained that he's simply been trying to fill gaps and has enjoyed making a regular contribution to the team.
"It's been good," he said.
"I'm at the stage in my career where I'm just there to fill in positions.
"It's been my turn to go forward and try and plug a hole at centre half forward there.
"I'll just keep trying to plug away and contribute and let the young boys run wild."
In addition to his 199 games at senior level for the Goannas, Collins also made 41 appearances at first grade level for UNSW Eastern Suburbs during the 2018-19 seasons.
Collins said he enjoyed his time at the Bulldogs and he noted it was quite a successful stint as he was part of back-to-back premierships at the AFL Sydney club.
"We walked into a pretty strong team and hit the ground running," he said.
"Two flags back-to-back, we won one from fifth place which was pretty special in 2018.
"It just so happens there's a few playing for Griffith in Tommy Tyson and Tom Baxter, they were at the club during those times.
"It's been pretty good to catch up with them and Tommy Banuelos from Ganmain, I think we won a flag in 2018 together so it's been pretty special to catch up with those guys over the last few years."
Foley was full of praise for Collins and noted that he was a much-loved figure at the club.
"I genuinely think there's a real buzz around the club this week for the fact we get to celebrate H," Foley said.
"He's a really good mate of mine, but he's a really good mate of everyone at the club and an absolute favourite of everyone at the club.
"He's one of the most humble people that you'll ever come across and to play 200 senior games for the club is such a rare air to hit especially in this day and age.
"From the point of view of his friends, teammates and as a Mangoplah person, we're so excited to be able to celebrate him and what he's done for Mangoplah as a player because he'll go down as one of the all-time greats of the club."
