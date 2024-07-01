What stands in the way of Wagga reaching 100,000 population target

A Wagga population target of 100,000 people by the late 2030s may be nothing but a pipe dream without a helping hand from government-backed developments.
Data from the Regional Australia Institute showed the Wagga local government area (LGA) had a population of 65,835 people in 2021, with projections indicating the LGA will fall well short of the 2038 target if the city continues to grow at the current rate.
Samantha Beresford is the secretary for Committee 4 Wagga (C4W), which partnered with Wagga City Council five years ago to host the 100,000 Population by 2038 seminar, and understands more needs to do done to hit the target.
"This initiative stemmed from a state government 20-year economic vision for regional NSW, which identified Wagga as a growth centre with a projected population of 100,000 by the late 2030s," Ms Beresford said.
"We recognise the challenges our city faces, including housing that needs to be addressed, we support and advocate for any positive changes to ensure Wagga remains one of the best places to live in regional Australia."
In May, Wagga City Council announced they'd been granted almost $71 million by the NSW Government to fast-track infrastructure to deliver new homes in Wagga's growth areas.
Planned developments along Plumpton Road are expected to facilitate 5500 new residential homes, while the northern growth area sewer upgrade at the Bomen Special Activation Precinct will bring 9000 homes.
The council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick said they are confident these projects and more will support the city's growth and help to reach the population target.
"Wagga City Council is planning for the growth of the city towards 100,000 and delivering infrastructure that will enable this growth to occur," Mr Sidgwick said.
"The recent NSW government funding of $70 million towards infrastructure that will support the delivery of 14,500 new homes in Wagga Wagga will go a long way to reaching that 100,000 figure."
It isn't just the council that believes the new infrastructure will boost population in Wagga - Fitzpatricks Real Estate director Shaun Lowry said the city will only benefit from these projects.
He says the $800 million upgrade for the Forest Hill RAAF and Kapooka army bases and the development at the Bomen Intermodal Hub are key for Wagga to reach the 2038 goal, as they will bring people to the city for work.
"The major projects, whether its the intermodal hub or the defence investment, that could bring, what we're hearing, anywhere from 4000 to 6000 people," Mr Lowry said.
"The average growth rate's not going to see us get there... with a couple of those major projects in the pipeline, maybe we will."
