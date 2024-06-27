The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

People will die this winter in struggle to keep warm - I was almost one of them

By Keith Wheeler
June 27 2024 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Wheeler says the first really cold spell of winter has hit and claimed its victims. He says they were likely battling uncontrollable electricity bills, had cut back too far and paid the price. Picture by Canva
Keith Wheeler says the first really cold spell of winter has hit and claimed its victims. He says they were likely battling uncontrollable electricity bills, had cut back too far and paid the price. Picture by Canva

WHEELER'S WISDOM 

Pneumonia. I was given a chest x-ray soon after arriving. Later, I had two CT scans to establish that my throat and thyroid did not have tumours, three doses of radiation within a couple of days. The radioactive isotopes for these procedures are produced at the Lucas Heights atomic reactor in Sydney's far southern suburbs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.