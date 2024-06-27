CCTV stills, mug shots released by Riverina police in public appeals

Officers attached to the Riverina Police District are on the hunt to locate several people wanted on arrest or who may be able to assist officers investigating theft incidences.
Police have released CCTV footage of an unidentified man and are appealing for information around the theft of meat from a supermarket on Lake Albert Road, Kooringal.
About 1.45pm on Sunday, June 23, officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to the Lake Albert Road supermarket following reports of theft.
As inquiries continue, police have now released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their investigation.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 25 to 30 years old, with light ginger hair.
He is shown wearing a black puffer jacket and shorts.
About 11.30am on Saturday, June 22, officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to a retail store on Baylis Street following reports of theft.
As inquiries continue, police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
The man is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, of solid build, about 35 to 40 years old and with a beard.
He is shown wearing a dark pants and a dark jacket.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an arrest warrant in Wagga.
Alan Lancaster, 51, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in relation to alleged domestic violence related offences.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts; however, he has not been located.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with slim build, grey or brown-coloured hair and dark colour eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Tolland and Wagga area.
Anyone who sights him, or who has information about his whereabouts, is urged to call Wagga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an arrest warrant in Wagga for alleged assault related offences.
Jamie Munro, 49, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with slim build, grey coloured hair and dark coloured eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Anyone who sights , or who has information about his whereabouts, is urged to call Wagga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are appealing for information to help identify a woman they believe may be able to assist them with inquiries around the alleged theft of meat, fruit and vegetables in Wagga.
About 5pm on Friday, June 7, officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to a supermarket on Gurwood Street following reports of theft.
As inquiries continue, police have now released CCTV images of a woman who may be able to assist with their investigation.
The woman is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, of medium build and about 35 to 40 years old.
She is shown wearing a blue jeans, black jacket, white shirt, carrying a pink backpack.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an arrest warrant in the Tarcutta and Humula areas.
Christopher Pendrick, 37, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in relation to domestic violence offences.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District have been conducting enquiries into his whereabouts, but he has not been located.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 to 190cm tall, medium build, brown coloured hair and blue eyes.
Police said he has been known to frequent the Tarcutta, Humula and Tumbarumba areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Wagga Police Station 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
