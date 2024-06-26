Pop-up plan to ease pain

"No vacancy" signs are lit up across Wagga and beyond when the city hosts any major event.
Price-gouging and a lack of availability has plagued our biggest festivals and fixtures, like Gears and Beers and the Junior State Touch Cup, with eventgoers forced to look elsewhere in the Riverina for a place to stay.
Now, in a bid to ease the pressure and cater for the demand, Wagga City Council has revealed a plan to open up space for more than 5000 sites across seven temporary campgrounds.
Emily Anderson has spoken with event organisers for their reaction, as part of a story that unpacks what the plan looks like and which locations have been earmarked. The early feedback from our online readers describes the proposal - which the community can now have a say on - as "brilliant".
Speaking of sites being earmarked, it's been revealed a block of land has been identified for a new fire control centre in the city's rapidly-growing north. Finn Coleman explains the site could also potentially house other agencies as part of an overall emergency services precinct in the future.
In sport, Wagga is gearing up for the NRLW trial game between the Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights on July 6. Raiders development player Elise Smith, who hails from Junee, has shared her message to fans with Tahlia Sinclair.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
