Firefighters on scene of house fire on southern Riverina property

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire a home at a rural property in the southern Riverina.
Emergency services were called to a property on Berrigan Road at Mairjimmy, south of Jerilderie, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said firefighters were on scene battling the blaze and the house was "fully involved in fire".
One FRNSW crew from Jerilderie was one the scene working alongside two RFS trucks, with more crews expected to arrive shortly.
Superintendent Alexander said there were no reports of injuries at this stage and it had not been reported if anyone was at home when the fire started.
Police and NSW Ambulance crews are also responding to the fire.
