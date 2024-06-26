Celebrations keep rolling for Forest Hill RAAF grads in milestone year

The newest graduating recruits at Forest Hill have been honoured with a parade and flyover to celebrate the completion of nine weeks of training, in what is a significant year the unit.
The No. 1 Recruit Training Unit (1RTU) is celebrating its 70 year anniversary in 2024, marking the milestone at the Forest Hill Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base with a parade and flyover as Recruit Course 09/24 graduated on Wednesday.
Squadron Leader Clive Leverment was the temporary commanding officer of the unit for the ceremony, drumming into the recruits the importance surrounding this year for 1RTU.
"This year we've been telling them that this is a special year for the unit, so we're kind of celebrating throughout the entire year as opposed to just one day, just so that they have that awareness," Sqn Ldr Leverment said.
"We've had two parades so far, one which was down at Point Cook which is the home at the Air Force [and] we did a parade in Edinburgh, South Australia two courses ago."
"Then we're going to be doing a parade later this year in RAAF Base Richmond in NSW, because that's where 1RTU first formed 70 years ago."
Sqn Ldr Leverment says the graduating recruits cover lots of different roles in the RAAF, including aircraft technicians, intelligence analysts and Air Force security.
Graduating recruit Renee Ovey was joined by friends and family for the occasion, saying being part of graduating group this year gives her a bigger sense of pride in what she's doing.
"It just hits home a bit more ... I was nervous this morning but I'm fine now," Ms Ovey said.
"It makes it feel a lot more special, being a part of something that's been here for 70 years."
She may have graduated, but Ms Ovey has no plans to leave the RAAF anytime soon.
"I'd like to do a lifetime service in the RAAF and at the moment I'm going in as Personnel Capabilities (PCS), and hopefully in the future I'll see what other avenues I can head down," she said.
