'I'm really enjoying it there': Coach signs on for second year with Eagles

Narrandera has reappointed senior coach Mark Carroll for a second season at the helm of the Eagles.
Carroll took on the top job in October last year and despite the late start he was able to attract a few key signings including Harry Pole, Kurt Dunn, Edward Puruntatamerri and Brayden Rioli.
He then had the dream start to his tenure as the Eagles won their first game in 644 days in round one against Leeton-Whitton.
Carroll said he was looking forward to going around for a second season at the helm of the Eagles.
"I'm excited and I'm really enjoying it there," Carroll said.
"When I took it on I knew what was ahead, the numbers was a big thing and they're really good.
"The boys are showing a lot of resilience and they want to push forward and keep improving as a football club.
"I'm very excited to be coaching at the Eagles next year, they're a great group of boys and we've got good people in the right places and a great facility which is second to none to be training and playing at."
A horror run with injury has meant that the Eagles have yet to secure a second victory in first grade, however their reserve grade and under 17.5 teams have combined for four wins.
It's been a trying season at times for the Eagles, however Carroll said he's been proud of the resiliency shown to keep fronting up despite the multiple setbacks.
"I mean it's not ideal when you get injuries," he said.
"We lost another one this week who's had a really good year in Tommy van Buuren, but it gives opportunity for other lads.
"You might find a diamond in the rough with these injuries, but despite all that the club is going well.
"I think every grade has won more games at the halfway point of this year than they did in the entire season last year.
"The boys are very determined and are showing a lot of resilience, as a club we are very determined to push forward.
"We'll keep improving this year and into the future."
The news follows on from what was a special weekend for Carroll as he was able to have all three of his sons play for the Eagles in their loss to Leeton-Whitton.
Carroll said he was extremely thankful to the club for allowing his son Issaac to play a one-off game alongside his younger brothers Jayden and Alex.
"I'd like to thank the Narrandera Football Club for giving my family that opportunity," he said.
"My three sons played and it was a pretty special occasion, they might not get that opportunity ever again and I'd like to thank the Narrandera footy club for giving the boys and my family that opportunity.
"They really enjoyed it, there's no doubt about that."
The Eagles face the biggest test in the Riverina League this Saturday as they head to Ganmain Sportsground to face the undefeated Lions.
It's a big weekend for the Lions as they are playing host to a number of premiership reunions including their 1984 Riverina Football League first grade premiership in which Carroll was a member of their side that defeated Ariah Park-Mirrool in the grand final.
Currently sitting at the opposite end of the ladder to the Lions, Carroll understands his side has got quite the challenge in front of them on Saturday.
"I'll be telling the boys just to embrace the challenge of playing against the premier side in the competition who haven't been beaten," he said.
"Give it everything and you can learn, we are striving as a football club to get where Ganmain is so that's what we want to do.
"We know we'll be ripping into them and we won't be taking any backwards steps, but we can learn what they are up to so we can get to where Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong is as a football club at the minute.
"We're looking forward to the challenge very much."
