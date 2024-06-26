Plan for 5000 sites to combat Wagga's major event accommodation woes

Out-of-town visitors could soon be pitching tents at Wagga Beach, the rodeo ground or on the cricket pitch if an ambitious plan by council wins community approval.
Wagga City Council wants to open up space for more than 5000 sites across seven proposed temporary campgrounds to be used during the city's biggest events which typically run into accommodation vacancy problems.
But the council's manager of city growth and regional assets Ben Creighton is adamant that the sites would only be used "on the very rare occasion".
"It would only be something we'd look to interact on the very rare occasion when all of the other accommodation is already booked," Mr Creighton said.
"The intention is that this wouldn't replace any of the existing accommodation providers."
Wagga has an average accommodation occupancy rate of 75 per cent at any given time of the year.
Four of the sites are proposed at the Equex Centre including Parramore Park, the rodeo ground, Marshalls Creek and McDonald Park.
In total, the Equex Centre could accommodate 3555 sites, and would also permit caravans.
Wagga Cricket Ground has capacity for 168 sites, according to the plan submitted by council, the Riverside precinct can fit 1016 sites, and Wiradjuri Oval has been eyed for 474 sites.
"Wiradjuri Oval lends itself quite nicely because there's very little impact to the areas around it because there's very little impact to the areas around it, it's very close to the CBD," Mr Creighton said.
Plans around who is responsible for setting up the campgrounds are yet to be decided, including providing temporary amenities and costs.
Mr Creighton said Wagga accommodation is 100 per cent booked "a couple of times a year" during major events.
The plans are also a response to the expected increase of workers coming to Wagga for future projects including the Inland Rail, HumeLink and Defence projects.
Modelling has suggested that 1500 workers are expected to come to Wagga for these projects, cited in a council planning document.
"They're all bringing people into the city and it will have an impact on accommodation for the foreseeable probably eight to 10 years," Mr Creighton said.
The NSW Junior Touch Cup draws in 12,000 to 13,000 visitors to Wagga in February.
Visitors are encouraged to stay in neighbouring towns up to an hour away, due to no vacancy in Wagga.
General manager for the Touch Football Association Dean Russell welcomes the plans to increase places to stay for guests.
"We've had ongoing discussions for a couple of years now about the accommodation pressures," he said.
"We would be supportive, anything that provides more accommodation options for our members and participants and their families."
Mr Russell said temporary campgrounds is a model that has been used at other major touch football events organised by the association.
"It was something that the northern region event, that Dubbo put in a temporary campsite for the event," he said.
"It wasn't too bad, like with everything on its first time, it probably takes a little bit of getting use to."
He said that he wasn't approached by Wagga Council regarding their recent plans, but believes the council has been proactive.
"There are people who are more than happy to camp, but there are some people who want the motel style creature comforts," he said.
Around 3000 riders are expected to take part in cycling festival Gears and Beers festival typically held over the October long weekend in Wagga.
Organiser Phillip McIntosh said accommodation has been a challenge for participants who struggle to find a place to stay.
"With the onset of Airbnb and things like that, it has become a little bit more difficult for people to get accommodation," Mr McIntosh said.
"It's starting to price itself out of the range for people to say they're prepared to invest this much money to come to Wagga."
He is supportive of the council's moves that could increase accommodation around the event.
"I think it's a wonderful initiative, I really do," he said.
"It gives people another alternative from an accommodation perspective."
He said that camping would be a viable option for many attendees who are already bike packers and regular campers.
The council will do letterbox drops to "all the surrounding residences" to seek community feedback on the proposed plan.
Wagga residents are invited to share comments and concerns via the council's Have Your Say page until July 31.
A development application will then be submitted once community engagement has been received.
