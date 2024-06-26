Bombers hopeful talented teen could make quick recovery from injury

MARRAR could be boosted by the availability of talented young swingman Caleb Walker for Saturday's trip to Temora.
Walker played no part in the second half of Marrar's 48-point Farrer League win over Northern Jets last Saturday due to injury.
The in-form teenager had his knee on ice with some queries as to what the exact nature of the injury was.
But it has been diagnosed as a minor ligament strain, meaning Walker is a 50-50 chance to face Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
"He's going to be a test on Thursday with the physio," Marrar coach Cal Gardner said on Saturday.
"It's a strain of a ligament...it's a very rare one. He's a chance of playing this week."
The news isn't as good for Matt Deer, who will miss three to six weeks with a hamstring tear.
Young back-up ruck Cameron Walshe is another 50-50 chance for this week after copping a knock against the Jets.
The Bombers should regain reining Gerald Clear Medallist, Zach Walgers, while Lachlan O'Callaghan will return from a knee injury the following week.
Marrar are shooting for seven straight wins but are bracing for a big challenge against the fifth-placed Kangaroos.
"I think this will be a big test," Gardner said.
"I think they are a completely different team from when we played them in round one, that's obviously just going off the scores that I've seen, I haven't seen them play.
"They're putting some pretty good scores up against quality opposition. Also, on their home deck, which is always hard over there so I think it will be a really good challenge for us."
The Bombers are a week into a tough stretch that will determine how far up the ladder they finish.
They passed their first test against Northern Jets with flying colours last weekend but still have Temora, The Rock-Yerong Creek, East Wagga-Kooringal and Charles Sturt University to come in consecutive weeks.
Gardner has embraced the draw.
"Yeah the way our draw is structured, we do have a few big games in a row," he said.
"We've got Temora, then The Rock, who are obviously top of the table, and then East Wagga, who are second, and then CSU to follow that, who are playing good footy as well.
"That's the way you like it, you like to play good games week in, week out."
