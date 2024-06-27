The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Our house was turned upside down': Crime victims seek action in inquiry

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 28 2024 - 8:28am, first published June 27 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Community Safety in Regional and Rural Communities Parliamentary Inquiry has received 188 submissions. Picture supplied
The Community Safety in Regional and Rural Communities Parliamentary Inquiry has received 188 submissions. Picture supplied

A parliamentary inquiry into regional crime has heard dozens of accounts of young offenders leaving residents out of pocket and traumatised, and the endless concerns around a lack of policing resources.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.