'Our house was turned upside down': Crime victims seek action in inquiry

A parliamentary inquiry into regional crime has heard dozens of accounts of young offenders leaving residents out of pocket and traumatised, and the endless concerns around a lack of policing resources.
The Community Safety in Regional and Rural Communities Parliamentary Inquiry received 188 submissions before they closed on May 31.
The inquiry, chaired by MP Edmond Atalla, was initially in limbo before being given the all clear in late March.
Mr Atalla said the aim of submissions was to invite leaders, elders and organisations to unite in creating a solution to the crime problem before they moved into the next phase.
"We are in the planning stage to map out regional visits and hearings," Mr Atalla said.
"We are reviewing the 188 submissions received and mapping out the visitation program."
The inquiry is expected to investigate the drivers of regional youth crime and actions the state government can take to improve community safety.
Among the submissions was one made by Alfredtown's Hannah Jackson who has not only been impacted by youth crime herself, but knows one too many others who have as well.
"In November of 2023, a friend of ours woke to people stealing two cars from their farm in Tarcutta in the early hours of the morning," she said.
"A neighbour of our the year before woke up to three strange men in her house.
"Another neighbour of ours had their wallet stolen from their locked vehicle."
On December 2, 2023, Miss Jackson's home was broken into.
"Unfortunately, both money and valuables were stolen," she said.
"We came home after a Christmas party, and our house was turned up-side-upside-down.
"I can't begin to describe the sheer feelings of violation, panic, disgust, anxiety and anger we experienced."
As soon as Miss Jackson realised what had happened she called the local police who she said promptly attended the scene.
"The police who eventually attended got lost along our dirt road, possibly because they weren't locals," she said.
"They were filling in at the Wagga Police Station from other small rural areas.
"They were great and did everything required of them.
"That got me thinking: 'why aren't the local police attending local incidents?'."
Police shortages are a common issue mentioned in many of the submissions including two made by Riverina councils.
A submission was made by Coolamon Shire Council General Manager Tony Donoghue outlying concerns around smaller communities having direct access to police.
"We are thankful that we have three single manned police stations in our LGA, in the townships of Ardlethan, Coolamon and Ganmain," Mr Donoghue said.
"The difficulties we see with this model is that very rarely do we have all three stations permanently manned.
"We do currently have this situation and we are thankful, however, we seem to have lengthy periods where staffing numbers are not adequate."
In a submission made by Narrandera Shire Council general manager George Cowan called for the consideration of several issues the community is struggling with.
'The mayor and I meet quarterly with the leaders of the Murrumbidgee Police District and are provided the statistics on crime rates in the shire," he said.
"Those statistics show we have an oscillating rate of break and enter and stealing from motor vehicles and dwellings that is a concern to residents.
"Narrandera Shire Council's highest crime categories are for amphetamines, marijuana use and domestic violence.
"Considerable police resources are consumed in managing AVOs."
Mr Cowan also said given that Narrandera residents can only access mental health services in Griffith and Wagga the use of the serves have decreased causing community resentment.
Crime seems to be spread evenly across the entire region, with residents in Temora also among those to make a submission.
Resident Jamie Skeet said the "rate of youth crime in Temora is unacceptable".
Closer towards Wagga, Ray Carl lives just outside of Junee and was too late to make a submission but said action to tackle youth crime is paramount and needs to happen urgently.
"I get why they don't want to put kids in jail but there's no compensation for the residents when cars are stolen or their items damaged," he said.
"Kids are getting let back out on streets to re-offend and residents are the ones paying the price."
In a submission made by Legal Aid NSW it is made a point to highlight the difference in the development of an adolescence brain compared to an adult brain, impulse control and decision-making lagging.
The submission also highlights the complexities of youth crime as many factors and drivers stem from disadvantage, trauma, disabilities, mental health conditions, substance abuse, inadequate early intervention and educational disengagement.
Legal Aid NSW provided several recommendations to address those complexities in its submission including increasing housing stability for children and disadvantaged families.
Another recommendation was around ensuring children who exhibit, or are at risk of developing severe emotional and behavioural disturbances are appropriately assessed and/or supported.
The inquiry will report back in February 2025.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.