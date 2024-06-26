Kildare defeats Kooringal to claim back-to-back John Vrolyks Shields

Kildare Catholic College continued their recent dominance in open girls basketball as they claimed a 10-point win against Kooringal in the John Vrolyks Shield grand final.
The two sides were the form teams of the competition and they even had a draw when they met in the pool rounds at the beginning of the month.
In a close contest, Kildare proved too good in a low-scoring grand final as they ran out 36-26 winners.
Kildare coach Ben Colenso was delighted his team could claim their second straight John Vrolyks Shield.
"I'm really proud of the effort from the girls," Colenso said.
"We came up against some stiff competition, we drew with Kooringal in the first round so we knew it was going to be a tough game coming in.
"I'm really proud of how they did."
Colenso explained it was a pretty tight contest for the majority of the game, before Kildare began to run away with it late.
"It was a really close game and really low scoring," he said.
"First quarter there was six points in it, second quarter it was four points and for a lot of the second and third quarters there was about a point in it.
"It was close up until halfway through the fourth quarter where I think Kooringal ran out of a bit of steam."
Sadie Pankhurst was awarded MVP from the final and in addition to praising her efforts Colenso also noted the performances of Poppy Gray, Shyla Passlow and Emily McPherson.
"It could've gone to a couple of girls honestly," he said.
"But she worked very hard, secured rebounds, defended Caitlin (Quintal) and she scored so she was the difference for us.
"Then Poppy did an amazing job, she worked really hard defensively and offensively and got a lot of free throws in for us.
"Shyla Passlow stood out for us tonight in a few instances and Emily McPherson as well, they were really strong standouts."
Kildare will attempt to claim a three-peat next year and Colenso was hoping they would again be a position to compete for the shield.
"We lose Poppy (Gray) which is a big loss," he said.
"But I'm hoping that another year on the girls will continue to develop in confidence.
"Kooringal lose Caitlin (Quintal), so that's a really big loss for Kooringal.
"Christian College might be a big worry next year or Wagga High if they keep all their players."
