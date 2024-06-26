'You're silly if you don't': Smith's message for fans ahead of Wagga game

Elise Smith is showing girls from the region there is a pathway for them to elite football.
The 30-year-old from Junee has re-signed with Canberra Raiders as a development player for the 2024 season to begin next month.
Four weeks into pre-season, the second rower said she's thrilled to still be in the system.
One of four development players at the club this season, she said the potential for a call up is just as likely and she'll be ready to go if it comes.
"Honestly I'm so grateful to still be in this space, I love the team and love the club, I'm just so grateful to be able to be back here," Smith said.
"There's four of us, they usually have a squad of 24 and then the four development players, for us there is literally not a lot of difference, we do everything else that the top 24 does, we can get called into the squad just as the others do, so there's not a lot of difference, we're part of a squad of 28 is how I'd say it."
After making her debut last season, Smith is feeling more confident within the squad.
Having been through the program once before now, she said there are less unknowns to battle this year.
Knowing what to expect, she said, relieves some stress from the experience.
"[The start of the season has] come around really quick, I'm super excited, from my point of view I'm just keen to get out there and play some footy," Smith said.
"I learnt so much from last year and there's not so many firsts for me now, so I know what is expected, and can just go out there and keep improving and better myself as a player for me and the team.
"Last year was a complete new level for me, I hadn't experienced anything like that so I'm grateful for the experience and I know what is expected now and what I need to be doing to keep getting better."
She'll return to the Riveirna next week with the squad for the Raiders' trial game against reigning premiers Newcastle.
Showcasing the NRLW pathway to young girls in the region is important, she said.
With the introduction of senior women's tackle in Group Nine and the junior girls competition continuing to grow, Smith said she knows the Riverina will be a hub for talent.
"It's so important, isn't it? Because it just goes to show that the pathways are happening now for the young ones, we didn't have that as we were growing up and I think for players from the region like Ua [Ravu] and myself that have been able to come into this space, it opens the door for the next generation," she said.
"It's just really exciting that if they love the sport and they want to do it, they can achieve it.
"I have no doubt in a few years that I'm going to be watching some of them running around at the NRLW level."
Not taking the chance to showcase women's football to the region lightly, she had a clear message for the community.
"It's the future," she said.
"It's the first time the Raiders NRLW have come to Wagga, so come down, we've got some really talented girls in the side, so come and get around us.
"You're silly if you don't."
Canberra Raiders host Newcastle Knights at Equex Centre on July 6th with the game to kick-off at 2pm.
Entry is free.
