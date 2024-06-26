Two Blue Willis came to town for a job, but stayed for the people

Casey Willis went to Barellan to work a harvest. Three years later, she still hasn't left.
The Two Blues wing defence fell in love with the town as soon as she arrived and says the connections the local club brought her has made the move all the more enjoyable.
"I purely came up for a harvest and ended up falling in love with the place," Willis said.
"I love the family I work for and just never left, my boss likes to tell me that I get lost going home so I'm still here."
Moving to the region from Camperdown, Victoria, Willis had always balanced Australian rules football and netball, but with only the latter available to her in Barellan, she dived in head first.
An invite from her boss's wife led her to the club.
Once she was there, it took no time to settle in.
"Netball has been a massive part of me staying, going to netball training you get off the farm, you meet new friends," she said.
"I knew no one coming out here, it was a massive part of my experience here and making sure that I did get out and about, meeting new people so that if I did want to stay around I had friends around
"It's been amazing, Barellan are so inclusive and so welcoming, I've never felt left out in any way, that's why I've hung around for so long."
Now in her third season with the club Willis has well and truly carved her spot into the A grade side.
Though she's been a mainstay since her arrival, she admits the 2024 season hasn't been her best.
Despite settling into her role in wing defence, she feels she has had stronger seasons in years gone by.
"I've had better seasons, that's for sure," she said.
"There's always room for improvement but I'm starting to get a bit more into my role, I've played wing defence for the last three seasons so I'm trying to really nail those extra l tittle bits, fine tune things like those defensive throw ins and really staying on my player."
Sitting comfortably in fifth position on the ladder, the Two Blues have been on a slight losing run in recent week.
They've lost their last three games, though all were to teams above them on the ladder.
Willis hopes they'll be able to break that cycle this weekend against Charles Sturt University.
The 2024 team contains a balance of new young talent and older experienced players.
Each week they've improved and continue to find their feet with one another, and Willis is excited to see how far they can go.
"Hopefully we can really knuckle down on those basics and that transition play," she said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to really settle ourselves and be a bit more confident coming into the next round of games."
Despite the past month being rocky, she is confident the side will hang on for finals contention come the end of the season.
Charles Sturt University v Barellan at Peter Hastie Oval
Coleambally v East Wagga-Kooringal at Coleambally Sports Ground
Temora v Marrar at Nixon Park
Northern Jets v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Ariah Park
