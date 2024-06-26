Popular Tigers forward out for season with devastating second ACL injury

Wagga Tigers extreme bad luck this season has continued following the news that forward Nathan Cooke has suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
It is roughly three years ago when Cooke first injured his ACL in the 2021 season and he spent roughly twelve months on the sidelines returning in round nine the following year.
A talented cricketer, the injury will also likely rule Cooke out from making any appearances for South Wagga in the upcoming season.
Cooke is a popular member of the Tigers group and last year he notched up his 200th game for the club.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said it was devastating for Cooke to be struck down again by injury.
"Unfortunately it's another ACL," Stephenson said.
"It's pretty heartbreaking, he's probably one of those guys that sort of stiffens up his lip and get's on with the job.
"Being the second time around it's disappointing and it hurts, he's probably at the forefront of a lot of players minds.
"It was relatively innocuous from what he said, he thought he'd get a pretty positive result upon his first check up with the physio.
"It was similar to his first ACL where he didn't think he'd done it, so that's two from two of not thinking he'd done it and he's managed to rupture it."
Cooke will be joined on the sidelines by young defender Crawford Wadley who is also expected to not play again this season.
Stephenson revealed that Wadley has undergone surgery on his hand and thought it was unlikely he would return this season.
"He broke his hand at training and he's had surgery during the week which from all reports went well," he said.
"I think he's got a plate and a couple of screws put in his hand at the moment which will probably see him through to the end of the year.
"Being a lot younger there's obviously lots and lots of footy ahead of him, so he'll probably just be put on ice for the rest of the year.
"Get a break in now and he'll pick back up at some stage over the next couple of months."
It's been a disastrous year for the Tigers on the injury front and as a result only Tyson Flanigan, Matt Ryan, Harry Kelly, Kobe Priest, Will Kirkup and Cooper Pavitt have played every game this season.
Following the bye this weekend, the Tigers play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Narrandera and Coolamon.
Tigers defender Tommy McCoullough will be unavailable for selection to face the Lions after he accepted a one-game ban for rough conduct stemming from their 16-point loss to Turvey Park.
