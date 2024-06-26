The Daily Advertiser
Popular Tigers forward out for season with devastating second ACL injury

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 26 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Wagga Tigers forward Nathan Cooke has unfortunately suffered a second ACL injury which is set to sideline him for the rest of the season. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers forward Nathan Cooke has unfortunately suffered a second ACL injury which is set to sideline him for the rest of the season. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Tigers extreme bad luck this season has continued following the news that forward Nathan Cooke has suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

