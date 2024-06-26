'Back to basics': Riverina council cuts jobs, reduces services to save cash

Librarians, tip workers and pool staff will lose their jobs when a Riverina council cuts hours in a cost-saving move.
The reductions are being touted by the Snowy Valleys Council (SVC) as a "back to basics" approach to save the troubled council more than $1.25 million over 12 months.
The move is a result of the council being denied its application for a special rate variation by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) in May.
It had sought a permanent special rate rise of 42.38 per cent over a three-year period.
The reductions include changes to operating hours for libraries, pools and resource recovery centres, which the council said would "unfortunately lead to several partial or full staff redundancies".
"Whilst libraries and swimming pools are important community facilities and services they are less essential than ensuring our road network, for example, is maintained to a satisfactory standard," a SVC spokesperson said.
The council will also pause its annual sponsorship and donation programs.
Interim general manager Steven Pinnuck said despite previous cost-saving efforts, the IPART decision to deny the council a further special rate variation had intensified the council's immediate financial challenges.
"Since 2020, the organisation has achieved productivity savings of $1.4 million. However, in the face of high inflation and significant cost increases, these savings have been outpaced by rising expenditures," Mr Pinnuck said.
"In the last financial year, our focus on improving efficiency in corporate systems, managing employee leave, injury management, and reducing overtime resulted in a substantial saving of $350,000 compared to the previous year.
"These new measures will ensure the council can maintain sufficient cash reserves throughout this financial year."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey said the job cuts were decided because the council was "left with no alternative" and had to make the decision based on "needs and wants".
Even with the cuts, the council will continue to run at a deficit.
Cr Chaffey believed the special rate variation application may have been approved if the council had employed a professional service to lodge it.
"In light of the fact that we were in a powerless financial situation, we did our application in-house," he said.
"Possibly if we have employed someone to do it, or assist in doing it, we may have been more successful."
Cr Chaffey said some of the council's ongoing financial woes were due to the forced amalgamation of Tumbarumba and Tumut Shire Council in 2016.
"Productivity, I believe, is impeded significantly by the amount of time it takes to travel," he said.
"It probably costs us in excess of a million dollars just in travel alone."
Consultation with affected pool, tip and library staff is ongoing, and the number of redundancies has not been made public.
Adelong, Batlow, Khancoban and Tumbarumba pools will open two weeks later than their typical dates for the summer pool season.
The changes to the operating hours of the council's five libraries and six tips have not been confirmed, but are expected to be implemented over the coming months.
The council can make a new application for a special rate variation in 2025.
