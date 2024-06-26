Helicopter called in after mobility scooter crash, woman trapped in drain

A woman has been flown to Wagga Base Hospital after crashing her mobility scooter and becoming trapped in a drain.
Emergency services were called to Miles Franklin Drive at Talbingo, southeast of Wagga, shortly after 8am on Wednesday following reports of a person trapped in a drain.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed a Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene.
A rescue operation commenced with NSW Police and specialist paramedics.
The ambulance spokesperson said the woman, in their 40s, became stuck in a drain filled with shallow water after crashing her mobility scooter.
The extent of their injuries have not yet been determined but she was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
A woman has also been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after two cars collided in the early morning hours.
Emergency services were called to Gregadoo Road, Lake Albert, about 6am on Wednesday following reports two cars had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a woman in her 50s who was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
More to come.
