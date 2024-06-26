Land set aside for new northern Wagga emergency hub as discussions continue

Plans for a new Wagga fire control centre are heating up, with a block of land potentially earmarked for a long-awaited emergency services precinct in the city's rapidly-growing north.
The city's state MP, Joe McGirr, has revealed a suitable site has been set aside and discussions were ongoing with key emergency agencies and the NSW government, which should bring a long-running battle for a new facility to an end.
"My understanding is we now have identified some land that is suitable for [a new Fire Control Centre]," Dr McGirr said.
The MP said the NSW Regional Growth Development Corporation (RGDC) had been in discussion with Wagga City Council about the new centre and any "issues about where to put it ... should be resolvable".
"There is funding to do some preliminary work to assess the site as I understand it, and it will be a question now of seeking that funding from the government," Dr McGirr said.
Members of Rural Fire Service Riverina Zone have long led a crusade - since around 2012 - to modernise and update the region's fire control centre (FCC).
Dr McGirr said the Riverina Zone FCC was in need of substantial upgrades.
Built in 1996, the centre in Ashmont functions for day-to-day needs, but following the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires it was one of 13 FCCs identified that would benefit from priority upgrades to improve cross-agency communication and coordination during fires.
NSW RFS Deputy Commissioner Peter McKechnie said the first step after identifying the priority fire control centre in Wagga was to confirm the land.
"We continue to work with Wagga council around ... availability of land. Council have been really supportive in working with us on that," Deputy Commissioner McKechnie said.
"Next step will be the detailed planning, ultimately able to come up with a price budget for that and go from there.
"Obviously, we've got to get it into the whole budget stream in terms of being able to budget it into the future."
In 2016, the council put aside a pocket of land in Boorooma for a new Riverina FCC.
It evolved into a proposed consolidated precinct aimed to service the future collective needs for all Wagga-based emergency service agencies including the SES, NSW Ambulance, and Fire and Rescue NSW.
However this plan fell through in 2019, when the NSW government failed to receive commitments from all emergency services agencies to relocate to the proposed precinct.
Earlier this month, the council's general manager, Peter Thompson, told The Daily Advertiser councillors resolved in May 2019 to once again work with agencies and the RGDC to investigate options for an alternate precinct approach to Wagga's north.
"Discussions between RGDC, council and RFS have been very constructive and we are currently discussing an alternative precinct approach at a different site on the northern side of the city," he said.
Deputy Commissioner McKechnie said the RFS wanted to work with the other agencies to create the precinct.
"We continue to have those discussions about how that hub can be a home for more than just the RFS," he said.
"Even if it's not initially, but at least we will always have that in mind.
"Whatever facility we develop, we'll be able to take into account the needs of the other agencies."
Dr McGirr said there was no question the growth of Wagga's northern suburbs had been substantial and would continue.
"I think there's going to come a point where we are going to need to consider having emergency services in the northern location," he said.
"Hopefully, if we get the RFS there, we'll have a site that would be suitable for them."
Deputy Commissioner McKechnie said it was too early to give a timeline for the project.
The Daily Advertiser asked NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib questions about the proposed new precinct, including where the discussions were currently at, what land had been identified and would it be for all emergency services, but no response had been provided at the time of publication.
