Pharmacy vape push 'insulting'

Wagga pharmacists say they have been caught off-guard by federal government vape plans, with those who Emily Anderson spoke saying they want more information about the proposal to allow prescription-free vape sales at pharmacies.
Andrew Mangelsdorf was back in the Wagga Supreme Court yesterday as he continues to cover the trial of the couple accused of murdering missing 19-year-old Amber Haigh more than 20 years ago.
On a lighter note, Jeremy Eager ventured inside the Wagga dance studio that's getting ready to tackle America. Street Slammin Dance Studio had such a successful Cheercon campaign in Melbourne that it'll be competing at trials for an international competition in Orlando, Florida.
In sport, the brilliant riding career of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley has come to an end. Matt Malone reports a trackwork fall last week robbed Beasley of his race-riding swansong that was due to be at Wodonga this Saturday.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.