'I won't sell it': Wagga pharmacists caught off-guard by federal vape plans

Pharmacists in Wagga woke on Tuesday to find out that in four months, they could be selling vapes to customers who don't have a prescription.
Turvey Park pharmacy owner Hani Fanous was caught off guard when he learnt that the federal government wants pharmacists to be the ones making calls on whether to sell a customer vapes.
But he will only support the move if vapes become a registered therapeutic good.
"If it [the sale] is for cigarette quitting, I support it 100 per cent, but I need to know the legislation," he said
"I don't think I would sell it unless there was something really very clear ... I won't sell it."
On July 1, a federal government reform banning the sale of therapeutic vapes outside of pharmacies will come into effect.
But the proposed amendment allowing prescription-free sales would begin in October, if it passes in the senate.
Under current regulations, Mr Fanous can sell vapes to customers provided they have a script.
If the amendment is successful, pharmacists will need to have a conversation with the customer to determine if the vape is suitable, and to provide health information.
"We have to know what's the indication, why he needs it, is it the right product or not?" he said.
"It's not like anyone who wants a vape can come to the pharmacist and say 'I'm over 18'."
Kooringal pharmacist Justin Smith was also surprised to learn of the federal government's support for prescription-free vapes at pharmacies.
He wants "clear guidelines" on selling vapes, including whether under-18 staff members will be allowed to put the sale through.
The pharmacist is also unsure what the legislation is seeking to achieve.
"What are we actually meant to be doing?" he said.
"Are we meant to be getting them to cease, is it controlling the age or the access?"
Under current regulations, prescriptions for vapes can given by GPs for helping patients quit smoking.
However, Wagga GP Rachel Glasson doesn't believe vapes are an effective means of quitting smoking.
"That just goes against everything that a doctor swears to on the Hippocratic oath to do no harm," she said.
"We have no evidence that vaping is safe, we have none at all."
People who vape are three times more likely to take up smoking than non-vapers.
"It was meant to be a smoking cessation tool and it hasn't worked for that, it's done the opposite," Dr Glasson said.
"They [the government] shouldn't be pushing it onto doctors to regulate or to pharmacists."
She wants the government to ban vape usage instead.
"I don't see how the government can continue to support a product which isn't' doing what it's suppose to do and is having the opposite effect which is detrimental to health," Dr Glasson said.
"Why on earth would you support a product that is actually leading more people to take up something that we know is bad for them?"
Federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack responded in opposition to the government's amendment.
"To impose on our pharmacists to sell vaping products which have been proven to cause serious health issues is a ridiculous and insulting notion," Mr McCormack said.
He is concerned that people will still continue to purchase vapes illegally.
"I have concerns this policy will do little to prevent children in the Riverina from accessing nicotine vaping products through a rampant black market, which is allowing organised crime to thrive," he said.
"The Nationals are supportive of regulating the vaping market, in a similar way that cigarettes are sold in this country, to help reduce the stranglehold of the black market."
There are currently no vapes on the Australian register of therapeutic goods.
