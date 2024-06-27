Consultation concerns as Wagga waits for $94m plan's design while clock ticks

A Wagga councillor fears time could run out on a $50 million road project that has a two-year deadline and designs for which are yet to be made public.
Michael Henderson raised his concerns at the Wagga City Council meeting this week, asking if there would be any community consultation with the public and landholders in regards to the design of the future Plumpton Road duplication.
Council recently announced the $94 million project for the northern and southern growth zones, however any concrete designs are yet to be finalised.
Cr Henderson, who is unsure on whether he will run for council at the looming local elections, said he's had half-a-dozen concerns voiced to him related to the future works.
"They're just wondering if it's going to get congested there, how are they going to regulate the traffic," Cr Henderson said.
"A couple of the landholders were just concerned whether it's land acquisition, or are they removing the trees.
"There's questions of roundabouts, I know they're putting a roundabout at Gregadoo Road, but what are they doing with the intersection of Red Hill Road and Plumpton Road, are they putting traffic lights in there?"
Wagga City Council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick answered Cr Henderson's query regarding Plumpton Road at the council meeting, saying more will be done with the public once the designs are finalised.
"I can confirm once we've taken the concept designs for Plumpton Road, we'll go out to the community to ensure everyone understands what is being proposed and to provide opportunities for feedback," Mr Sidgwick said.
Lizzie Macquarie from Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) works along Plumpton Road - she only knew that there had been a roundabout proposed Gregadoo Road and was not aware of any duplication plans.
Duplication of the road would directly impact RDA's operations, she said, and make using their driveway harder for workers and for clients.
"There's not a lot of room between us and the road, so are they going to encroach closer to our fence line?" Ms Macquarie said.
"Do we need to have a buffer in around our paddocks to help shield our horses and our riders?"
Ms Macquarie shares Cr Henderson's hopes that the public will be consulted when designs are finalised.
"We'd love to be kept in the loop of what's going on, being that we're right on that corner and it does have the potential of impacting us," she said.
Cr Henderson expressed his worry any plans for the project would not be announced before the sitting term is up and is concerned the project may not be complete within the allocated timeframe.
"They haven't actually drawn it up yet, we haven't seen it," he said.
"They've only got a two-year window to have it designed and completed, so they've got to fast-track it.
"I'd love to see the plans drawn up before the changeover, so we can keep moving forward with it, get that ball rolling."
