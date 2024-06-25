Pair of junior Tigers make surprise appearance in clash against Turvey Park

Wagga Tigers juniors Shaun Flanigan and Xavier Lyons were surprise inclusions into their side that faced Turvey Park on Saturday.
The duo are currently playing with Cardiff in the Black Diamond Cup, however a bye for the Hawks over the weekend provided the opportunity for them to return home and don the yellow and black.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said it was great that the pair could make an appearance for their junior club.
"It was short-term with a couple of unavailabilities," Stephenson said.
"It's no secret that we lack a bit of leadership at the top so to get those two guys it was good for the playing group.
"They're Tigers boys at heart so they were pretty enthusiastic about playing for the footy club.
"It'll just be a one-off, from our side against Leeton we probably had four or five guys who were unavailable.
"There was a couple through injury and couple through uni holidays, so they were two pretty good back up's to bring in."
The Tigers also had Charlie Bance play just his second game of the year for the club which followed on from his appearance in round three in their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Stephenson admitted there's been some factors which have prevented Bance from playing on a more regular basis, but he revealed that he should be making a few more appearances before the season is finished.
"We'll see more of Bancey towards the back end of the year," he said.
"He's got a bit on his plate in terms of life outside of footy with work up in Queensland.
"We'll be hoping to get him for a couple of games before the season is out."
The inclusion of the trio was a huge boost for the Tigers who have lacked a bit of senior leadership since Stephenson was sidelined at the end of April.
The Tigers coach has since undergone knee surgery and he was hopeful that he might be able to make a return to the field in the coming weeks.
"Yeah potentially," he said.
"There is a little bit to go just yet, but it's getting better and I'm moving into a more routine training program so that's a positive."
The addition of the trio wasn't enough to help the Tigers nab their second win of the season as they fell to Turvey Park by 16 points.
They've got the bye this weekend before they face the Lions at Ganmain Sportsground then the Eagles at Narrandera Sportsground the following week.
