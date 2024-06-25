The tastes of growing up in Wagga that drive Pati X Rose's music journey

Wagga-raised musician Pati Rose Thomson, going under the moniker Pati X Rose has released her latest single, Cruel Boy.
Pati X Rose attended Turvey Park Public and then Kooringal High school after the family moved to Wagga from Glen Innes.
In Wagga, she threw herself into sport, playing tough football and hockey, and always loved singing and music.
It was here she experienced the thrills and spills of young love - first crush, heartbreak, situationship, relationship - that dominate the themes of her first two singles.
"Growing up in Wagga is where I first fell in love with music, music to me was a way to connect with feelings, to feel understood, and an escape from reality, and a way to really have fun," she said.
"It was also where I experienced my first taste of crushes, and first real friendships - which have continued strongly throughout my life. I'll never forget winning my first CD on the radio in Wagga, my friend and I had called over what felt like 1000 times and we got through.
"We had won a Britney album - our favourite artist at the time, and one of the early inspirations of my music. We still laugh about how many times we called to win that album today."
After graduating high school in 2004, she headed to university in Canberra, followed by a stint of travelling the world before eventually settling in Sydney.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival and its showcase of emerging artists was a huge inspiration to Pati X Rose in embarking on her singer-songwriter journey.
"In Tamworth, and across the Northern Tablelands, indie artists are given opportunities to take the stage and encouraged to chase their dreams. Seeing this helped me to overcome my doubts and chase my dream," she said.
Cruel Boy an infectious pop R&B track which encapsulates the essence of a summer tainted by a bittersweet situationship - available now on all streaming platforms.
Cruel Boy is an exploration of modern-day dating, that feeling when you're first seeing someone but you don't know where you stand.
"Cruel Boy is a narrative that explores the highs and lows of young love in today's world," Pati said.
"It's a piece of my heart set to rhythm, and I hope it resonates with anyone who's navigated the thrilling yet tumultuous waves of a summer fling."
Co-produced alongside the talented MitchJH, Cruel Boy combines a pop R&B foundation with a twist of playful melodic rap.
Cruel Boy follows in quick succession to Pati X Rose's debut single Demon, which was released in March and quickly gained a strong following.
Pati said Demon was about societal constraints placed upon women's sexuality, how it's ok for men to explore themselves but it's looked down upon for women.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.