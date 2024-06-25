Bristow returns home to Tumut but it's not all good news for the Blues

Fresh of premiership success in France, Lachlan Bristow has returned to Tumut but it's not quite the homecoming the Blues were hoping for.
After being named best in their grand final victory last year, which earned him a second John Hill Medal, the former Weissel Medallist hasn't signed back on with Tumut.
Instead he will use his hometown as a base to play with Queanbeyan Kangaroos for the remainder of the season.
He joins another dual Blues premiership winner, Brayden Draber, at the reigning Canberra Raiders Cup premiers.
Bristow admitted it was a tough decision to a make.
"I got an opportunity for a new experience again and I'm not one to shy away from new experiences," Bristow said.
"It was a very tough decision, I sat on it for about a month but decided I would head out there and have a go at another comp while I'm out and about."
Bristow feels he's got nothing left to prove in Group Nine and with plans to move next year felt his time would be better spent in a different competition.
He would have made a big different to Tumut after they conceded five tries in the last 25 minutes of their loss to Kangaroos on Saturday.
However he's been pleased to see their progress after losing the bulk of last year's premiership side.
"From what we've lost to this year I think Zac (Masters) has done a great job this year," he said.
"They are going alright it."
Bristow only arrived back in the country on Friday and was soon back on the road for his first training session with his new club before being named at five-eighth for their clash with crosstown rivals Queanbeyan Kangaroos. on Saturday.
The two teams played out at 24-all after the Blues took advantage of a sin binning to share the points.
The two clubs have the biggest rivalry in the competition however it didn't stack up to a typical clash between Tumut and Gundagai.
"I don't think it quite reaches the heights of of a Tumut-Gundagai one," Bristow said.
"In my playing days I haven't played in a rivalry quite as big as that.
"They are pretty special those ones."
Bristow signalled his intentions to move on last season after signing with French club Villefranche.
He helped them to an unbeaten season in the Elite 2 competition to cap off his adventure.
"It was an awesome experience and I'm very happy that I did it," Bristow said.
"We won the championship which was pretty special and meant a lot to the town, so I was super stoked with how it all went."
It means Bristow has now won premierships in three continents after returning to Tumut in 2019 after a premiership in the United States.
He feels each country provides a different challenge.
"I found it very physical but the ruck was really slow, the ref allowed the tackling teams to lay on top of the attacking teams which slowed the ruck down a lot and made it a little harder for me," Bristow said.
"It definitely had its differences but it was definitely a lot stronger than America."
