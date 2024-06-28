Beautifully rendered home the perfect memory-maker

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Immerse yourself in the charm of this beautifully rendered brick abode, a home where memories will be made and cherished.
This splendid residence promises the perfect blend of space and comfort for any family seeking their dream home.
With its fresh coat of paint and towering ceilings, the grand entrance sets the tone for a house that's rich in character and elegance.
The home unfolds over two meticulously designed levels, featuring four sumptuous bedrooms, each a serene retreat with a split system for year-round comfort.
Three of the bedrooms benefit from practical built-in wardrobes, while the master suite steals the spotlight with a separate toilet and a luxurious grand spa that exudes a sense of grandeur.
The heart of the home is the character-filled kitchen, equipped with modern conveniences including a dishwasher, electric cooking, and an inviting breakfast bar-ideal for casual family meals or entertaining guests.
The main bathroom doesn't shy away from luxury either, offering a spa bath, separate shower, and toilet.
Outside, the private rear courtyard beckons for alfresco dining or tranquil relaxation, undercover and complemented by a double lock-up garage providing secure parking and direct entry to the home.
