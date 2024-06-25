Mixed reactions as next step for mandatory eIDs at Wagga saleyards arrives

It's a move primary industry has known about for years, but now farmers have their first look at what next year's roll-out of mandatory electronic identification devices (eID) will look like in Wagga.
Outcross Agri Services will supply the system for the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre (WWLMC) after councillors voted to accept its offer at a cost of $833,000 before GST to get the mandatory implementation in place.
Peter Cabot is the president of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) and says the change from the traditional paper to the digital system is something they've known about for some time, now they just have to be ready for it.
"We believe the paper-based system was fine and we were running at a very accurate read with that," Mr Cabot said.
"Obviously they've elected to go to this electronic path which will probably only make it better in time, but the agents were happy with the existing system.
"It's legislation, so we can't do much about it."
In 2022, Commonwealth, state and territory agricultural ministers agreed to work with primary industry to rollout mandatory eIDs for sheep and goats nationally by next year.
The motion to approve the lump sum was carried at Monday's council meeting, with councillors primarily discussed how council will implement the changes at the saleyards.
Councillor Tim Koschel motioned the confidential report at the meeting and said Wagga is behind the times when it comes to this type of livestock monitoring.
"It's just us catching up to where we should actually be," Cr Koschel said.
"It's a big cost, but for where it's moving and how it will actually help us in the future, it's going to be a lot more convenient."
eIDs work in a similar way to car VIN numbers - each tag has a unique serial number which helps to identify individual animals.
The NSW Department of Primary Industry (DPI) say the eIDs are used for "enhancing traceability and biosecurity" within the livestock industry.
Similar technology is already in place for cattle across the state, but not for sheep and goats, with a statewide roll-out date set for January 1, 2025.
Victoria already has the tags implemented for sheep and goats, while NSW lags behind and now has months to prepare for the change.
The DPI says primary producers, saleyards, processors and stock and station agents will be allowed to apply for a rebate to help supplement the cost associated with the changeover.
However, Wagga City councillor Michael Henderson says it's unfortunate the technology will be added to the WWLMC, as it will increase costs for farmers.
"The farmers have got to pay for the ear tags, I know they're getting a subsidy, but it is another cost to the growers," Cr Henderson said.
"I know some of the NSW farmers are against the system, it's going to slow up the movements in the yards because they've all got to go through this scanner before they can go into their pens.
"Unfortunately it's mandatory so we've got to go along with it, the amount of stock that we move out there it's certainly going to increase the workload on the staff."
