'Devastating' blow for Gundagai as injury issues continue to stack up

Gundagai's season has been dealt with a massive injury blow with star forward Royce Tout ruled out for the season.
The Country lock injured his knee in the Tigers' loss to Southcity in round nine.
The Tigers were able to get the better of Albury without him on Saturday and will need to keep doing so to keep their spot in the top five after scans this week revealed Tout has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.
The 27-year-old was having one of his best seasons, culminating in his selection for Country.
He's been left devastated by the diagnosis.
"It's really frustrating to play Country then come back to Gundagai, who are going reasonably well this year," Tout said.
"It's devastating.
"There's nothing I can do about it and I've had a pretty good run of injuries to be fair.
"This is my first major injury and I've been playing football non-stop since I was eight-years-old.
"These things happen and we'll get into rehab and be back hopefully halfway through next year."
Tout injured his knee twice in the loss to Southcity on June 16.
He was able to play on the first time but after being bumped off while trying to make a second later in the clash came from the field.
"I felt it first when I had a run, I don't know if it was my ACL but I felt my knee, and then when I went to make that tackle it just collapsed from underneath me," Tout said.
"That was the one that I felt it snap but that's rugby league unfortunately sometimes."
He's booked in to see the surgeon next week.
Tout has been one of the leaders of a young Gundagai outfit.
After missing finals last year following their unbeaten premiership, the Tigers sit in third spot on the ladder.
Tout remains confident they can keep stepping up to the mark.
"We're going really good, we're fit, everyone is motivated and there's a lot of young, local boys who are coming through and going really well.
"With some of the injuries we've got they are going to get even more of a chance to shine in first grade.
"I'm still confident we'll have a very successful year and it's going to be good to get some more footy into these young kids as they are our future moving forward."
With Tout's bad news confirmed, Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay believes the bye has come at a good time for the club.
However it remains a bitter pill to swallow.
"Everyone knows the sort of player Royce is and what he brings to a team," Hay said.
"Not only our team but he's obviously a Country player and one of the best in the comp.
"He leaves a massive hole for us but unfortunately for Roy it's a sad way for him to finish his time at Gundagai for a while now but that's footy and we will rally around him."
Gundagai are hoping to have Will Herring back to tackle Kangaroos next week.
However Tony Dasey and Luke Berkrey remain long-term injury concerns.
"I don't think I've been involved in a team, and definitely not at Gundagai, where we've had some many injuries where guys have been missing for weeks at a time but you just have to deal with it," Hay said.
"We had a lot of younger guys out there on the weekend, a lot of locals, and they stepped up and got the job done.
"We're going to be relying heavily on those guys and they can definitely still do the job."
