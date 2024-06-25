'She's all over': Champion Wagga jockey confirms he's ridden his final race

THE brilliant riding career of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley is over.
A trackwork fall last week has robbed him of his race-riding swansong that was due to be at Wodonga this Saturday.
Beasley is due to go facial reconstruction surgery in Canberra on Wednesday.
The 49-year-old confirmed his race-riding days are now over.
"She's all over," Beasley said.
"I'm very comfortable with being finished but it would have just been nice to finish on a different note.
"You can't complain, it wasn't like it was a career-ending injury, it was just the way it happened."
Beasley initially thought he had escaped serious injury from the trackwork fall but has since learnt of the full extent.
"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster," he said.
"It's worse than first thought.
"It's been the weirdest injury I've ever had. The injury doesn't fit what happened but I'm starting to second guess myself with what actually happened. There's so much damage and if you seen me, you would think I've been run over by a car or something."
Beasley will now transition into a full-time training career.
He retires after an accomplished career in the saddle that resulted in 1877 winners, of which 24 were group one successes.
Beasley has only had the three starters as a trainer to date, which resulted in a Super Maiden victory to Tropical Breeze back in January.
He will be unable to ride trackwork for a little while but has appreciated the support of fellow racing industry members in the meantime.
"It will just affect me in that I can't ride work for a while," Beasley said.
"I've been really lucky, Darrell Burnet has been outstanding in helping me and Carly Frater and Holly Durnan have been jumping on a couple. Nick Heywood was there this morning and he galloped a couple for me so people, the game, everyone helps out everyone when something goes wrong.
"Dad's been great. We got his stablehand licence a few weeks ago and he's put that to good use."
Beasley expects his next runners to be at the races in mid-to-late July when Bongo Rhythm and Tropical Breeze return.
