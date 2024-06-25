Coaching duo to bring experience to both ends of the Magpies' court in 2025

They say two heads are better than one and The Rock-Yerong Creek are looking to test out the theory next year.
The club has confirmed the signing of Caren Hugo and Jemima Norbury as their A grade coaches for 2025.
Hugo continues the position after stepping into the role for the 2024 season.
Though there was no formal arrangement with Norbury has been assisting Hugo when available throughout the current season.
Playing against each other plenty, the pair had not worked together before this year but their relationship has blossomed.
Each playing under the ring, though at different ends, they balance each other out well.
Born and bred at The Rock, Norbury said family brought her to the club this year.
Just weeks away from giving birth to her second child, Norbury said she's looking forward to returning to the court next year for the first time since 2022.
"I've been helping out with training, so it kind of just fell into place when I was asked if I wanted to come on board and coach next year," Norbury said.
"I've kind of been taking the defence and helping out when I'm available which helped Caren concentrate on the attacking end.
"It's been really good, we've got a lot of similar ideas and values, we grew up in a similar era of playing netball and come from a similar representative pathway background.
"I think it's been really kind of easy so far, we seem to have similar ideas so I think moving forward getting some more time together under our belt and hopefully getting on the court together will help cement that a little bit more too."
Having enjoyed the time leading solo this season, Hugo said she's looking forward to having Norbury officially alongside her.
Hugo led the young side to their first win since 2019 in round four, and has helped them two more since then.
She said the additional experience Norbury will bring to the defensive end on court will be hugely beneficial.
"She's got so much knowledge and so much experience and so much passion for the game that it's just infectious and she's brought so much to not just our A grade, but she's brought so much to all of our sides this year, I've been really happy to have her involved," Hugo said.
"The plan this year [was to have her on court], that just didn't come to fruition, so I'm really excited for the potential that might bring as well, our defence is really young and I think they will really thrive under her leadership on the court as they have with her off the court."
The pair said they're taking on the roles as a whole partnership and are hoping to bounce off one another as frequently as possible.
Hoping they haven't won their last game for the 2024 season yet, the duo are looking forward to continued improvement from the team.
