Rare blend of luxury and functionality in freshly renovated home

Welcome to this Lake Albert House of the Week, where an unparalleled lifestyle awaits you.
Selling agent Andrew Pellow said this magnificent two-acre estate has been completely refurbished and renovated to offer a rare blend of luxury and functionality.
"This is a great low maintenance lifestyle property only minutes from town," he said.
Having been on the market since February 2024, he said the home has undergone a recent price adjustment to sell, "offering great value in the current market".
"As a bonus, the property offers the potential to subdivide into two separate lots, presenting a rare opportunity to either expand your living space or capitalise on your investment by selling a portion of the land," Andrew said.
Step inside and be greeted by the heart of this home - a brand new, state-of-the-art entertainer's kitchen featuring sleek stone benchtops and top-of-the-line appliances.
This space is designed not only for culinary excellence but also for hosting memorable gatherings.
The elegance of polished timber floors runs throughout the expansive main living area, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.
Thoughtful design extends to every corner of the property, enhancing both comfort and convenience.
A spacious laundry room ensures that daily tasks are a breeze, while the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living is achieved with the kitchen opening onto a sprawling rear deck.
From here, you can overlook the sparkling inground pool and luxurious cabana, setting the stage for relaxation and entertainment in a private oasis.
The master suite epitomises luxury with his and hers walk-in robes and an opulent ensuite bathroom, offering a tranquil retreat within your own sanctuary.
A spacious second bedroom is strategically located near a second bathroom, providing practicality and comfort.
A second living area in a separate wing of the home accompanies two additional bedrooms, making it ideal for larger families or those who desire extra space.
A large new shed equipped with caravan storage and an expansive workshop awaits creative endeavors.
The property is equipped with a solar system, an inground sprinkler system for easy garden maintenance, and features meticulously landscaped gardens.
