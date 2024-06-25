The Daily Advertiser
Spackman keen to see how Just Google Me performs in first-up city test

MM
By Matt Malone
June 25 2024 - 5:30pm
Ollie Spackman gives Just Google Me some love at his father Scott Spackman's stables on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Les Smith
Ollie Spackman gives Just Google Me some love at his father Scott Spackman's stables on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman will head to Sydney on a fact-finding mission with unbeaten two-year-old Just Google Me on Wednesday.

