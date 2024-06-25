Spackman keen to see how Just Google Me performs in first-up city test

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman will head to Sydney on a fact-finding mission with unbeaten two-year-old Just Google Me on Wednesday.
After being sent for a spell immediately following his debut win at Wagga in March, Just Google Me returns for a first up metropolitan start at Warwick Farm.
Wagga jockey Josh Richards will partner the home-bred gelding in the $60,000 2YO Handicap (1100m) and Spackman is looking forward to learning more about his promising youngster.
"He's come back nice," Spackman said.
"I might be throwing him under the bus a bit, I suppose, but are we? I don't know. Let's find out how good he is.
"We really like the horse. We think the horse is very progressive. Yeah ok, he's going there and we're taking on the bigger boys but he's the only one that's won a race.
"I thought he won quite nice the day he won with a very limited campaign. He didn't shock me that he won but I thought he had a lot more improvement in him to come."
Just Google Me has drawn barrier eight and will carry 57 kilograms for Wednesday's assignment. Six of his 10 opponents are unraced and despite being the only winner in the race, the Wagga galloper is one of the outsiders of the field with TAB as a $41 chance.
Spackman believes he's a winning chance.
"We're hoping like hell that he can win because we've got the broodmare," he said.
"Obviously we've lost two out of the mother now. The next one is a Denman filly who is still in the paddock.
"I think he's going to be a really nice three-year-old and this might be his one and only run (this preparation).
"We might put him away again and look at better races down the track. We'll know where we're at after (Wednesday)."
Just Google Me goes into the race without a jump-out or barrier trial. Spackman believes he has a good handle on the horse despite that.
"He's done everything I've asked of him," he said.
"I'm not a big person for that. As much as people think they should. Two-year-olds are two-year-olds, the more you do with them, sometimes you can overdo them and cook them in my opinion."
Meantime, Underpants will go for a spell after his down-the-track finish at Flemington last Saturday.
Despite not scoring a win, it was a significant preparation for Spackman's three-year-old, who proved he is up to city company.
His first two runs were full of merit when finishing second and sixth at Flemington, before only beating one home on Saturday.
Spackman said he was disappointed with the run despite his barrier draw not helping his chances.
Underpants will most likely be aimed at next year's Country Championships.
