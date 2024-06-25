Coach confident of response as Coolamon prepares for clash with Bulldogs

Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon is confident his side will respond strongly this weekend as they head to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park.
The Hoppers were put to the sword early against local rivals Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday and the Lions eventually notched up their ninth win of the season against Coolamon.
It was a dirty day for the Hoppers who are also hopeful they will receive good news regarding a possible wrist fracture to ruckman Adian Ledson.
It was a disappointing performance from the Hoppers against the Lions, however McMahon was confident his side would respond in a positive fashion on Saturday at Maher Oval.
"You don't want to put two games together like the one we did," McMahon said.
"They're a really proud group and they're hurting in there that we didn't give somewhat of a go in the first half.
"They'll be chomping at the bit to come out this week I've got no doubt."
The Lions kicked six goals to one in the opening term which proved the difference between the two sides as GGGM went on to win by 38 points.
McMahon conceded they got jumped early and he admitted the Hoppers simply were not up to the early challenge from the Lions.
"We were pretty disappointed not to fire a shot at all in the first quarter," he said.
"Full credit to Ganmain and they're obviously the form side of the competition.
"It's not like we expected to dominate them at that point, but we were a long way off and it was men versus boys in that first quarter."
Although put on the back foot early, the Hoppers then responded after quarter time and they ran the game out strong kicking six goals in the last term.
McMahon was happy with the response and took some of the blame for their poor early showing against the Lions.
"They're an outstanding bunch and have been all year," he said.
"I couldn't have asked any more of them from January 22 to this point, they've been awesome as they buy in and care and know what they're trying to do.
"The first half where we potentially didn't play the way we want, I take responsibility for that.
"For our team to not perform anywhere near what we were supposed to do in that first half, that sits with the coach.
"I'm not absolving the players of their responsibility in any way shape or form, but clearly I didn't prepare the boys in the right way for us to be so far off in the first half."
Mitch King and Campbell Mattingly were among the Hoppers best in defeat while Nic Buchanan bounced back in the second half to finish with four goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.