Highway intersection, lane closures flagged for Edward Street works

There will be some disruptions to residents travelling on the Sturt Highway at night this week, as Transport for NSW (TfNSW) undertakes essential maintenance work.
Road resurfacing on sections of the Sturt Highway on Edward Street, between Lake Albert Road and Fox Street, will see single lane closures be put in place.
These works aim to provide a stronger and safer road for motorists.
The night works will be carried out weekdays and Sunday, from Monday, June 24 to Friday, July 5, between 8pm and 5am, weather permitting.
On Thursday and Friday, June 27 and 28, between 8pm and 5am, the Sturt Highway and Fitzhardinge Street intersection will be closed, weather permitting.
Access to Fitzhardinge Street will be via a detour along Morgan Street.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow an extra time for travel, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.