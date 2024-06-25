The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver faces serious charges after man critically hurt at Splitters Creek

BT
By Blair Thomson
June 25 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege the yellow telehandler and trailer rolled on the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek before a utility driver crashed into it. Picture by 7News Border
Police allege the yellow telehandler and trailer rolled on the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek before a utility driver crashed into it. Picture by 7News Border

A truck driver has been charged over a crash at Splitters Creek that left a man fighting for life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.