'Shock' appointment for 19-year-old Deaner kick-starts breakout season

When Alicia Deaner returned to Wagga City for her third year of senior football this season, she hadn't expected it to be such a ride.
Stepping into not just a new position, but a new role, the 19-year-old has transitioned into one of the team's key players.
Appointed vice captain alongside Jess Burgess and captain Kellie Allcorn, the move into senior leadership was a big surprise.
"I was very, very shocked," Deaner said.
"I'm one of the quieter ones, I just do what I've got to do, not talk much, so I was very shocked, but I was grateful that they see that in me, that I have those qualities to be one of the leaders."
One of the youngest in the team, Deaner filtered into the senior group after playing junior football, joining her sister Sarah at the club.
The transition into the senior game has been seamless with the club welcoming her with open arms.
That didn't make her appointment any less of a shock though.
But she's taken the role in her stride.
"I'm finding it challenging being one of the younger players leading a bunch of the older girls but they've been really good with me, responding to me, I've found it's really boosting my confidence, I'm really liking it," she said.
"It's helped my game, my voice in the game and off the field as well, I feel like I've gained a lot more respect from the players.
"I thought it was going to be tough [to get respect] being a little voice, people kind of look at you like oh she doesn't know what she's talking about, she hasn't played as long, she hasn't been around, she's not old enough but surprisingly I've found none of that.
"They've all been so responsive and so respectful, and I find that I get encouraged as well, they're always like 'Alicia what do you have to say, what do you think' they're really helping me within my role."
Taking on the role alongside Burgess and Allcorn, Deaner has some strong role models alongside her.
"She is amazing," she said.
"I look up to Kellie quite a lot, she's had my back since I first started playing.
"I look up to her for everything, what she says, how she acts, I try to emulate that, she's just been an unreal role model to be honest, she's equal, fair, and doesn't let stuff get to her head."
Her vice captaincy hasn't been the only change for Deaner on field this year.
With the expansion of the competition to a 10s format, new positions have opened on the field, allowing her to step into full back.
"I am loving it, it definitely opens up more opportunities for both forwards and backs," she said.
"The only thing I would say is we struggle a bit with numbers, especially with the league competition starting this year, that's been a little bit hard on us, but other than that I love that the format is moving to the same as the boys."
With a big win over Reddies last weekend, Deaner said it came at the right time with finals just around the corner.
Now sitting in fourth on the ladder, she said having something to play for makes a huge difference to their on field performance.
The men's teams within the club have had great success this season and she admitted that getting their own win helps them mark their place among the boys.
"The win will help us build in the next couple of weeks, especially bonding and stuff like that, it was good to give the girls a boost and something to look forward to, something to play for," she said.
"It gives us a bit of confidence within the club as well."
City have just three games before finals and Deaner is hoping they can hold on to make the pointy end of the season.
Reddies v Tumut at Beres Ellwood Oval
Albury-Wodonga v Ag College at Murrayfield Oval
Griffith v Waratahs at Griffith Exies Sports Club
BYE: Wagga City
