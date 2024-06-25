Woman taken to hospital after Tumburumba Road ute crash

A woman has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after being injured in a single vehicle crash near Tumburumba.
Emergency services were called to Jingellic Road, approaching the Tumburumba Road intersection, at Tumburumba shortly after 8am on Tuesday following reports of a single vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said upon arrival paramedics found a person trapped in a vehicle.
Paramedics at the scene treated a woman in her 40s who has sustained injuries to her spin and face.
She will be taken to Wagga Base Hospital via road ambulance for further treatment.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews responded to the scene where they located a utility on its side.
Police were also called to the scene.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre traffic currently is being affected in both directions.
Motorists are being advised to exercise caution when travelling through the area as the vehicle remains on scene and clean up ensues.
