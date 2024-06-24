Bloomfield breaks drought with first win this year cup success

Ky Bloomfield picked up a big moment to end his winning drought.
After going winless for more than six months, the Narrandera teenager produced the goods to take out one of the region's feature races.
Leading all the way, Bloomfield piloted Captain Tom to victory in the Temora Cup on Sunday night.
He ranked the win among his best.
"It was really good," Bloomfield said.
"It was my first cup and it's been a while since my last winner so it was good to get the monkey off my back and reward Blake and Ellen (Jones) for all the trust they put into me."
Bloomfield surprised himself with six wins last season, his first on Wagga Pacers Cup night.
However he's struggled to find the same level of success this year.
He's hoping the Temora Cup win will open some more opportunities.
"My debut season I just wanted to get a couple of winners but to get six was really good," he said.
"It's been a while so it's good to get my confidence back and get a winner."
Captain Tom found the lead early from barrier four in an action-packed edition of Temora's biggest race.
Delayed due to track issues in January, Bloomfield was left to fight out the finish with another teenager George Lee charging home late with The Ex Horseist.
The 18-year-old was relieved to hold on by a neck.
"He was coming fast, that's for sure," Bloomfield said.
"We just fell in luckily at the end.
"I was counting down where the post was but we finally found it so it was good."
The win was Captain Tom's second Riverina Cup success after taking out Griffith's feature in November.
He also won a heat of the Regional Championships before finishing down the track in the final.
Bloomfield feels the four-year-old appreciated being able to find the lead.
"He's a really hard horse to run past when he's in front and rolling by himself," Bloomfield said.
"He's really hard to catch and as soon as we had the front row draw, especially on the smaller track, he was really suited."
Trainer Ellen Jones also finished third in the $14,892 feature with Forever Yin coming home late.
She has two chances at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday including Vincheska who made a winning debut earlier this month.
