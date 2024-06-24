The Daily Advertiser
Hot mix causes hot mess for council ordered to undertake clean-up

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 25 2024 - 9:00am
Greater Hume Council has been issued a clean-up notice after top soil used to fill in a former gravel pit on private land at Table Top was deemed to be contaminated. Picture by James Wiltshire
Greater Hume Council has been directed to clean up a property it leases at Table Top after soil it used to remediate the site was found to be contaminated.

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail.

