Four set to take stand in murder trial's third day

A Wagga man who robbed a supermarket delivery driver at knifepoint before kidnapping him and repeatedly threatening to kill him during a two-day crime spree has had his prison sentence significantly reduced, Andrew Mangelsdorf reports.
He also has more from the Amber Haigh murder trial, which saw much discussion on admissibility of evidence yesterday and continues today.
Four witnesses, including more family of Ms Haigh, are expected to take the stand before the day is out.
It's been a long time coming, but finally there should be physical work beginning at Marshalls Creek Bridge. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout told Finn Coleman it's been "a moving feast with that bridge" when it comes to funding, but the notorious choke point now has some definitive timelines.
All but two councillors have confirmed they'll stand again as the countdown to the local government elections ticks along. Emily Anderson has more on that today.
On the sport front, there were a few raised eyebrows at Harris Park on Sunday, Courtney Rees notes in her hot takes from the round that was in Group Nine.
On the judiciary front, Waratahs had more joy in Southern Inland after having a striking charge thrown out in deadline drama, while Wagga Tigers have until 5pm today to answer a rough conduct charge against a defender after their Saturday clash with Turvey Park.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
