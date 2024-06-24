Wagga Tigers defender faces suspension over alleged rough conduct

WAGGA Tigers defender Tommy McCoullough faces suspension on a rough conduct charge.
McCoullough was reported for alleged rough conduct on Turvey Park forward Baxter Wallett during the opening term of the Riverina League game at Robertson Oval last Saturday.
The incident has been graded as careless, high contact and medium impact.
The base sanction is a two-game suspension but McCoullough can accept a one-game ban with an early guilty plea.
Wagga Tigers have until 5pm on Tuesday to answer the charge. They can either accept the one-game with the early guilty plea or challenge the report at the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
The report came early in Tigers' 16-point loss to Turvey Park on Saturday.
Tigers have the bye this week but have games against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Narrandera to follow.
Tigers sit in eighth spot on the ladder with just the one win from their opening nine games of football.
