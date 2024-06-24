Club's leap of faith pays off, with a new multipurpose space to call home

It was a leap of faith when the Wagga Veteran and Vintage Motor Club (WVVMC) left the hand-built clubhouse it had called home for three decades.
Now two years later the club has a new purpose built location it can use as its base of activities as the Duke of Kent community building officially opened its doors to the public on Monday.
Wagga City Council welcomed First Nations Elder Aunty Mary Atkinson, who provided a Welcome to Country, long-term users the WVVMC and University of the Third Age (U3A) and members of the public to the proceendings.
WVVMC vice president Rob Le Lievre said the building would be a great asset for both the club and the wider community.
"From many years ago when we sold up the old site. It was that case of a leap of faith," he said.
"For 57 years we've been a car club here and working with the community and particularly with council, which reflects our connection with the city."
U3A president Daphne Carswell OAM said she was excited for the opportunities the new building will bring U3A.
"We've got an office and will be able to go in every day of the week, and organise, especially for prospective members, because this is so centrally located," she said.
"We've been in various buildings. It's been very difficult over the years to be able to tell people... where our actual home is.
"[We have] over 500 [members] ... so being able to increase the courses and the activities that we can offer to our members ... that's the biggest part."
The WVVMC's Docker Street clubhouse was earmarked for a controversial six-storey development in 2022.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said he was proud of council for delivering this facility.
"It's really exciting to be at this point ... and we used the funds that came from the land that was sold to do this. So it was all self-perpetuating," he said.
"I think the most exciting things in this is it's a new type of model for community buildings in that there's two clubs that [are] foundation members and have office space that they can permanently set up.
"But then there's a bigger space they can use, but it's also left empty as a bookable space for community organisations across the whole of the LGA."
Mr Le Lievre said the motor club would use the community building for its general activities.
"It allows us to have a base, so that we have our own private office that we will use for our smaller meetings, we then use the larger areas for larger meetings and fair events," he said.
"It can also be other interest groups that come through that we then give them a barbecue, we entertain them ... so it's more than just us in our little cars putting around the countryside. This building will enhance what we can do.
"The previous site was something that we built ourselves in stages. So it was added on added on. It wasn't designed originally to be what it was from the beginning. So it didn't flow as well. This site is much better in that ... the area is multipurpose.
"This is a great day and we look forward to our motoring on."
