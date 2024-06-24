Who's in, who's out, who's on the fence: Wagga councillors on election tilt

It's only been two and a half years since Wagga last went to the local polls, but not all councillors will try to back up their term with another four years.
A council of nine was elected in December 2021, after more than a year of delays due to COVID-19. The council reduced to eight members when Dan Hayes exited in 2023.
As the next council election looms in September, six councillors have confirmed they're running again, one is on the fence, but the longest-serving is yet to show his cards.
Rod Kendall, who has served the city since he was first elected in 2004, did not respond to calls prior to publication and his future ambition remains unknown.
Dallas Tout, Amelia Parkins, Georgie Davies, Richard Foley, Tim Koschel, and Jenny McKinnon have all confirmed they plan to re-run as candidates.
But Crs Parkins and Georgie Davies are the only ones to formally completed their candidate registration.
Both were among five first-time councillors who have served during the 2021-24 term.
"I'm definitely running again ... I've achieved a lot since I've been on council, but there's still a lot to be done," Getting It Done candidate Cr Davies said.
"It's [registering] a lot of hard work but it's very rewarding if you can get over the line."
Mayor Dallas Tout has confirmed he is not only running for his fourth term, he'll again run for mayor if he's elected.
"I've loved having the honour to undertake the role of mayor," Cr Tout said.
"And so, if I'm re-elected I intend to throw my hat in the ring for that election as well."
Tim Koschel plans to run again, but if he's elected, he said it will likely be his final term.
"I ran originally on having turnover in council, I think after three terms, that turnover should happen as well," he said.
He was first elected in 2016, and has been an advocate for party-free local government.
Councillor Richard Foley will run again on a ticket, but believes the process is "tedious".
"Hurry up and get your act together, because it is brutally difficult," he said.
He said he despises the "above the line" voting system because it means in order to be successful, candidates must be part of a group.
"I'd love to go back to the old system where you don't have groups, you don't have political parties, you just have individuals who want to represent their communities," Cr Foley said.
Jenny McKinnon will run with a full Greens ticket.
"There's still so much to do, there were things that I campaigned on last time that are still under consideration," she said.
"For example the koala sanctuary."
Mick Henderson is undecided as to whether he will try to back up his first term with another.
"Still on the fence, just going to make a decision in two weeks time," Cr Henderson said.
Applications for candidacy are open to any community member, and the process is done via the NSW Electoral Commission.
Prospective councillors have until August 14 to apply for election.
The Wagga City Council 2024 election is on Saturday September 14.
