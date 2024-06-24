CCTV from terrifying Wagga robbery released a year after brazen attack

A robber who held an Ashmont post office attendant at gun point remains on the run more than a year since the senseless act as police appeal for information to help identify a man they believe could help.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to a the Ashmont News Agency and Post Office on Tobruk Street, Ashmont, about 7am on Saturday, April 13, 2023, following reports of an armed robbery.
It was alleged a man armed with a pistol threatened the store attendant demanding cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.
The employee complied and the man was last seen running west along Jenkins Street.
The 47-year-old male store attendant was not physically injured, but was left traumatised and ended up closing the business in the following months because of the crime.
In April 2023, Strike Force Burdon was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the armed robbery.
Following inquiries, police have released CCTV of a man they believe can assist with inquiries.
The man is described as about 185cm tall, is of a solid build with a fair complexion and has blue eyes.
At the time, the man was depicted wearing a grey/black caterpillar-brand hooded jumper, grey gloves, white beanie, tan work boots and a black, grey and red face mask.
He was also carrying a black Adidas backpack at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
