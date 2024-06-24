Uncle's 100km run for 'Toots' reaches finish line after injury setbacks

A one hundred kilometre run months in planning has finally reached the finish line.
Daniel Boswell completed his mission to run from Albury to Wagga for his niece Matilda 'Toots' Howard on June 22.
Mr Boswell had already postponed the run twice after a stress fracture in his left leg forced him into a moon boot for three weeks.
Once he was fully recovered, he set June 22 as the run date, and nothing was going to stop him from reaching his goal.
"I had a mission on the mind... there was never any way I was coming over that finish line other than doing that full 100 kays on the legs," Mr Boswell said.
"I knew I'd put in the work and I was pretty confident."
Mr Boswell set out from Albury at 3am and reached Jubliee Park at 3.30pm where he was received by the crowd cheering him home.
The support blowing Mr Boswell away, who started planning the fundraiser run back in January, months after Matilda was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma.
"I was a bit emotional, but I was more just so appreciative of the support behind this," Mr Boswell said.
"It was nice to just see how many people really cared about Matilda and just the community that she's got behind her and how much strength that would've been given through this.
"At the end of the day, it was why I did the run."- Daniel Boswell
Matilda is recovering from major surgery in Sydney, and wasn't in town to witness the event in person.
But a Facetime call allowed her and her parents to watch Mr Boswell cross the line, with Uncle Daniel sharing a few quick words with 'Toots' once he caught his breath.
"I'm pretty sure I just said to her 'I hope that's put a smile on your face and I'm really happy I could do that for you'," Mr Boswell said.
"It was a bit tricky to hear her over everyone, but I could tell that they were quite emotional and very appreciative.
"I got a nice message from my brother and that said that they couldn't even put words together for it, so it was really, really nice."
Mr Boswell helped to raise around $8000 for Matilda through his own donation page, with another $69,000 raised through the family's Gofundme page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.