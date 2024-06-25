Inside the Wagga dance studio getting ready to tackle America

A Wagga dance centre is set to swap the country roads of regional NSW for the busy streets of the United States, with students and staff to chase their dreams on the biggest stages.
Street Slammin Dance Studio (SSDC) have recently returned from a very successful Cheercon campaign in Melbourne, bringing back award after award in jazz, hip-hop and cheer.
Director Grace Mattingly said they were one of two studios competing that were based in regional Australia, placing top three in every section, including six wins and two gold grand champion awards.
"I didn't know how hard the competition was going to be or where they ranked in the competition," Ms Mattingly said.
"They didn't even know our studio or our team."
But among wider the success, one award stands out the most for Ms Mattingly, with the centre taking home the most memorable dance program award.
"Over all the whole two days, all the staff pick a team that is most respectful, most encouraging, most polite," she said.
"We won that out of all the teams, my kids were ecstatic, I think that's the best."
Their results in Melbourne have landed them eight bids to compete at trials for an international competition in Orlando, Florida.
Ms Mattingly is pumped at the prospect of taking the studio to the birthplace of cheerleading, to see how her students face up against the world's best.
"The cheerleading over there is just extreme, it's out of this world what they do over there so it would be an amazing experience for my kids."
"We've done nothing like that so my kids are very excited... it's a bit massive for us."
Tess Humphries is a senior dance teacher and choreographer at SSDC who applied to the prestigious Millenium Dance Complex Certificate Program, a Los Angeles dance school that only intakes 30 students a year.
Her application was successful, and she will now get the chance to learn from the best about her favourite styles of dancing, hip hop and jazz.
"It was so surprising, definitely brought myself to tears," Ms Humphries said.
"I had to do a dance video link and get some statements from people and thankfully that helped me to get in.
"It was a big shock, but very exciting as well, for the experience ahead."
Ms Humphries will be in the City of Angels for two months, with the opportunity to extend her stay at the well-known dance school if she wants to.
"They have choreographers that choreograph for international dancers, singers, pop stars, so I'll be learning from them," she said.
"It's very popular in the dance world, which makes it more exciting as well that I get to go dance there."
Ms Humphries will be heading over at the end of January, and she has the full support of Ms Mattingly and the studio.
"I'm super so excited and proud of Tess that she is going for two months and eager for her to return to teach and train new, challenging and exciting stuff to the kids that she has learnt from talented and leading professionals," Ms Mattingly said.
