Wagga man jailed over armed robbery set for earlier release after appeal

A Wagga man who robbed a supermarket delivery driver at knifepoint before kidnapping him and repeatedly threatening to kill him during a two-day crime spree has had his prison sentence significantly reduced.
Former Mount Austin man Michael William Carr, 23, had more than two years wiped off his jail term and could be released as soon as next year after a successful appeal in the state's Supreme Court.
A panel of three Supreme Court justices found Wagga District Court Judge Gordon Lerve did not adequately take into account Carr's youth, being 19 years old at the time of the offending.
A further ground of appeal that the original 10-year sentence with six years and three months non-parole, was manifestly excessive, was deemed unnecessary by the Supreme Court panel due to their decision to re-sentence Carr on the previous ground.
A third ground, arguing Judge Lerve failed to consider Carr's mental condition at the time of offending and his moral culpability, was abandoned at the appeal hearing.
Carr was sentenced in December 2022 on multiple charges stemming from a string of crimes across the city and at The Rock in 2020, which included breaking into two supermarkets.
The man had been facing a judge-alone trial but pleaded guilty to eight offences earlier that year.
During that trial, the prosecution's key witness - the man held at knifepoint - was deemed unfit to testify.
The victim had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and prosecutors successfully applied to use his statement to police as evidence instead of him appearing as a witness.
Carr's crime spree began when he and a co-offender broke into a staffroom at the Settlers Village aged care facility in Estella during the early hours of May 16, 2020.
The pair rifled through two lockers and took two handbags, car keys, wallets and a mobile phone before leaving most items in the car park.
Carr then stole a Suzuki Swift from a home on nearby Franklin Drive about 2.50am.
He drove the car to the Foodworks supermarket at Forest Hill, where he robbed a delivery driver of cash and a mobile phone while wielding a six-inch serrated knife.
The man had been delivering bread to the supermarket and was in the back of his truck when Carr approached and ordered him to "give me everything you've got".
The victim was then forced to help break into the store, as Carr repeatedly threatened to stab and kill him.
Following a demand for money, the victim - fearing for his life - withdrew $2000 from an ATM. The man was driven towards Kooringal, where he was forced to withdraw a further $1550.
Carr then drove off and the victim reported his ordeal to police.
At the 2022 sentencing, Judge Gordon Lerve said while there was limited planning of the crime, there was "a very real threat of very real violence".
Judge Lerve said CCTV captured the supermarket incident, which showed the offending "very graphically", and the victim was deprived of his liberty for a "considerable period of time".
The Suzuki was later found in the middle of Harris Park, where Carr had unsuccessfully tried to set it alight.
Another vehicle, later stolen from Springvale, was driven by Carr to The Rock, where he and a co-offender broke into that town's Foodworks during the early hours of May 17, 2020.
The pair stole 689 packets of cigarettes and 60 bottles of alcohol, worth $26,375.
The incident was also captured on CCTV and Carr was wearing the same hoodie as depicted in the Forest Hill break-in vision.
Following the crime spree, Carr was charged with armed robbery, aggravated break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence - deprive liberty, as well as stealing a motor vehicle and breaking into a house.
He was further charged with taking and driving a conveyance without consent, destroying or damaging property and two counts of aggravated break, enter and steal in company.
A further charge of aggravated break, enter and steal - relating to the theft of a motorbike from a Glenfield Park home in February 2020 - was also before the court.
In the Supreme Court on June 19, 2024, the panel of justices noted Carr was on conditional liberty at the time of offending.
The panel found that it "was not, and could not, be suggested that the sentencing Judge [Lerve] was unaware of the applicant's age."
"A number of references were made to Mr Carr's age in the reasons for sentenc[ing]," the panel of justices found.
The Crown prosecutor argued that Judge Lerve did not err and that he found Carr's moral culpability was reduced.
But the panel found this argument could be equally made on an older offender.
"This would be, in effect, to treat the applicant's youth as irrelevant. This is contrary to principle," the panel found.
However, the panel also found that the legal counsel for Carr did not provide appropriate assistance to him or Judge Lerve.
The panel found there was a lack of written and oral material submitted by the defence outlining mitigating factors for Carr.
The panel even found the prosecution's submissions "were more helpful to the applicant and of assistance to the judge" than those of the defence counsel.
The panel found "his Honour [Judge Lerve] was entitled to greater assistance".
Carr's original sentence was quashed and he was given a term of four years and six months. He will become eligible for parole in August 2025.
