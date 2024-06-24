Your Say: Round and round on roundabouts - but how about a blitz?

It amazes me that council and citizens of Wagga complain about our roundabouts so often.
How about the government departments and Wagga City Council arrange for a blitz on the television about the rules on these roundabouts. I travel frequently through them and it is amazing how many drivers, both young and old do not do the right thing.
If there was as much advertising on TV about them like there is on watching out for trains it could help a great deal. I don't recall ever seeing one ad for these rules.
How about it WWCC, Roads and Traffic, police and whoever else, get your act together and do something positive.
The Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association is asking the residents of Wagga to get behind Wagga City Council's push to secure the future of our airport.
Currently, the 30-year lease will expire in June 2026, and there is a potential fear that the lease for our airport will be acquired by a profit-driven commercial organisation.
Whilst there are improvements that have been called for at the airport, the fears of a private company acquiring the lease are they could force an increase in airfares (due to increased fees to airlines), a reduction in the number of flights (due to increased costs to airlines), and reduced services at the airport (will the taxi drivers be charged a fee and increase parking fees). Will the privatisation of our airport affect the ability of Sydney's medical experts coming to Wagga?
Another point to note is that the airport contributes socially and economically to the entire region with 200,000 business and private passengers each year.
Whilst some flights are expensive, if the airport is privately owned, then we can expect price hikes, which could impact on the visitation numbers to Wagga.
It should be noted that a previous federal government did gift regional airports back to local councils, with Wagga missing out on this due to our airport also being used by the RAAF.
A question for the current federal government is why can't the Wagga airport be gifted back to the Wagga Council with an acknowledgment of the RAAF use and priorities within this proposed agreement.
The link to make your voice heard is www.haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au (Fight for our airport's future).
The Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association meets at 6.30pm on the first Wednesday of each month at the Wagga Boat Club.
One morning recently my wife and I walked up to the Turvey Tops shopping centre, as we crossed Urana Street at the Trevor and Heath Street intersection we noticed that the Wagga Wagga City Council had finally completed (?) the cycle path past the Grandview Store.
I use a walking stick or a walker to get around, the camber of the new path is severe, my walker was like a shopping trolley with a wonky wheel spearing me towards the road.
Cyclists will also have trouble with the camber not to mention the steep slope to Urana Street.
The hairdressers on the corner are concerned for their customers, many that are elderly and like myself use mobility devices. I realise that there are more safety rails to be installed (?) but this will not fix the problem of the camber or steepness.
Returning from Turvey Tops we noticed the left hand turning lane from Heath Street to Urana Street has been blocked with traffic islands, we witnessed a truck turn from Heath into Urana Street, by not having the extra room in Heath Street the truck finished up on the wrong side of Urana Street.
Someone from the Wagga Wagga City Council needs to spend a couple of hours at the intersection to look at the disaster they have created.
I would suggest 8am to 10am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm this would cover the morning and afternoon peaks with school children, workers etc using the road and footpath.
